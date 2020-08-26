Today’s transfer news is dominated by one man – Lionel Messi.

Messi has reportedly told Barcelona that he wants to leave the club this summer and the transfer news rumour mill has already hit overdrive.

Only a few clubs would even consider themselves worthy of tempting the Argentine superstar to commit the final years of his career to them.

Elsewhere, we look at the sides rumoured to be interested in Philippe Coutinho, reveal Everton’s ambitious approach for a Real Madrid star and provide an update on Thiago Silva’s future.

Messi in Manchester?

Lionel Messi is going to feature in quite a few transfer news round-ups until he officially puts pen to paper.

Messi has already told new Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman that he will have to plan for the future without him as he has arrived at the unexpected decision to leave the Catalan club.

Spanish publication Sport reports that Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are both ‘in a position’ to sign Messi and both clubs would be willing to splash out on some compensation for Barca if needs be. Inter Milan are also considered contenders to attract the Argentine superstar.

However, it’s looking likely that Messi will ultimately favour a reunion with former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Marcelo Bechler, the reporter who broke the news that Neymar was leaving Barcelona for PSG, has revealed that Messi would push for a move to City if that option is available.

Messi quer jogar no Manchester City. Trata a saída do Barcelona como algo que dói na alma, mas o fim de um ciclo pic.twitter.com/FVMPDvB7Go — Marcelo Bechler (@marcelobechler) August 26, 2020

Coutinho’s Premier League return

If United miss out on Messi, they may well return to Barcelona with a bid for another creative talent as the Red Devils are said to be considering a move for Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho, who won the Champions League on Sunday with Bayern Munich, spent the last season on loan with the Bundesliga giants but the Brazilian playmaker is on the lookout for a new club this summer.

Marca reports that Coutinho is unsure about his future at Barca and would prefer a return to the Premier League, where he spent five years with Liverpool.

The report reveals that United, Chelsea and Arsenal have all made enquiries about the 28-year-old although his wages may prove to be a stumbling block in any negotiations.

Everton transfer news

Everton supporters will expect some cracking goals if the deal for James Rodriguez gets over the line.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is eager to sign Rodriguez for a third time, having brought him to Real Madrid in 2014 and getting him on loan for Bayern Munich in 2017.

Real have made it very clear that Rodriguez will be allowed to leave this summer and the Toffees have already held talks with the Colombian’s representatives.

TalkSPORT reports that Galatasaray are also in the running for Rodriguez’s signature but Everton hope that the 29-year-old’s relationship with Ancelotti will convince Rodriguez to make the move to Goodison Park.

Thiago Silva medical

In Chelsea transfer news, Thiago Silva is set to complete a medical on Thursday ahead of his switch to Stamford Bridge.

Sky Sports reports that Silva’s current side, Paris Saint-Germain, made a last-ditch attempt to persuade the defender to sign a new deal at Parc des Princes but the defender’s heart was set on a move to Chelsea.

The finishing touches are all that’s left to make Silva Chelsea’s fourth signing this summer and the Brazilian centre-half will certainly shore up Frank Lampard’s defence next season.

The Blues have already signed Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Xavier Mbuyamba this summer.

Read More About: Lionel Messi, transfer news