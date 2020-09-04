Transfer news: Man United taking roundabout route to Jadon Sancho signing

In today’s transfer news round-up, we discover that Manchester United are attempting to sign Jadon Sancho in a roundabout way.

United’s pursuit of Sancho continues to be this summer’s most drawn-out transfer saga and, apparently, the Red Devils are dealing with the player’s agent’s demands first before returning to Borussia Dortmund with an official bid.

In other transfer news; we have an update on Lionel Messi, discover Liverpool’s plans for Harry Wilson and find out that Arsenal are looking to bring in one of West Ham’s standout players.

Welcome to the transfer news round-up.

United’s interesting Sancho approach

Despite what Borussia Dortmund might have you believe, Jadon Sancho is still in talks to join Manchester United this summer although discussions are taking place in an interesting manner.

According to the Daily Mail, United are currently finalising the fees owed to Sancho’s agent before addressing a bid for Dortmund.

The Red Devils want to sort out salary and fees for the English youngster’s intermediaries before they come to the table with an official bid for Dortmund, who are holding firm on their £108 million valuation of Sancho.

While Sancho remains Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top target this summer, it was Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek who was unveiled as United’s first signing of the transfer window earlier this week.

The only way United will abandon their pursuit of Sancho is if the player publicly and explicitly states that he wants to stay at Dortmund beyond the summer.

The Messi saga continues

Barcelona’s talks with Lionel Messi’s father and agent continued into a second day on Thursday as both parties attempt to work out an agreement on the future of the club’s top scorer.

While Messi appeared determined to leave the Camp Nou last week, he has reportedly come around to the idea of making a U-turn and seeing out his contract at Barca if it makes his departure next season more straightforward.

Sky Sports reports that Jorge Messi held exploratory talks with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the rest of the board on Wednesday and discussions continued into Thursday.

Messi has been linked with a reunion with former manager Pep Guardiola at Manchester City if he does leave this summer and, according to the Telegraph, the Argentine superstar could leave for as little as €100 million despite reports that Barca would hold out for €700 million.

Liverpool’s ‘put up or shut up’ stance on Wilson

This summer is going to be a crucial one in the career of Harry Wilson.

Having flourished on three consecutive loans away from Liverpool, Wilson will hope to have proved himself to Jurgen Klopp but his future remains up in the air.

The Welshman is the subject of interest from a number of clubs but the message from Anfield is clear because, according to the Liverpool Echo, Wilson will not be allowed to leave the club on loan again.

That’s not to say that Liverpool won’t listen to offers for Wilson but interested clubs will have to pay a fee for the 23-year-old, with the Reds valuing Wilson at around £20 million.

Newcastle, Leeds and Southampton have all reportedly made contact with Liverpool to make their interest in Wilson known.

Arsenal transfer news

In Arsenal transfer news, Mikel Arteta is looking to turn his interest in Felipe Anderson into a concrete offer for the Brazilian.

Football Insider reports that Arsenal are hoping to take advantage of the fact that Anderson appeared to drop down the West Ham pecking order in the final weeks of last season.

Arteta is a big admirer of Anderson and believes he could bring something new to the Gunners’ attack.

Arsenal are also said to be close to finalising a second consecutive loan deal for midfielder Dani Ceballos after the Spaniard enjoyed a successful debut year at the Emirates.

