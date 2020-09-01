Transfer news: Man United encounter familiar problem with latest pursuit

In today’s transfer news round-up, Manchester United must be feeling a touch of deja vu after being trolled for their approach for Dayot Upamecano.

United have been linked with a move for Upamecano in recent weeks but RB Leipzig appear to be prepared to play hardball.

And in other transfer news, United have a chance of beating Liverpool to Jurgen Klopp’s summer target.

In an update on Lionel Messi’s future, it’s been suggested that the Argentine superstar may have to play no football for a year if he is to secure a move away from Barcelona.

That and more in today’s transfer news round-up.

Manchester United get the ‘not for sale’ treatment

Manchester United are finding out in no uncertain terms that German clubs are prepared to play hardball as the Red Devils’ approach for Dayot Upamecano hit a snag.

United’s interest in Upamecano has intensified in recent days but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may not find the transfer as straightforward as he’d hope.

Upamecano, 21, is said to be United’s top defensive target as Solskjaer aims to bring in a reliable partner for captain Harry Maguire in the heart of the defence.

But in what is likely an attempt at ensuring the highest fee possible, RB Leipzig have suggested that Upamecano is not for sale as he just signed a new contract a few weeks ago.

It’s a familiar feeling for United supporters as they have seen their chances of signing Jadon Sancho dealt a significant blow due to Borussia Dortmund’s insistence that the English winger won’t be leaving this summer.

United in for Thiago

Liverpool’s patience may come back to haunt them as Man United have reportedly entered the race to sign Jurgen Klopp’s top summer target, Thiago Alcantara.

Trusted transfer journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft has revealed that while late to the party, United are still in with a chance of signing Thiago this summer.

Even with the imminent arrival of Donny van de Beek at Old Trafford, United are interested in Thiago and would be willing to meet Bayern Munich’s demands.

Bayern are expecting to receive a bid for their Spanish midfielder at some stage this week and it could come down to a bidding war between two of the Premier League’s fiercest rivals.

Lionel Messi update

In the most intriguing transfer news story in years, Lionel Messi’s plans to leave Barcelona have been described as “irrevocable” ahead of his likely switch to Manchester City.

That’s according to Barcelona presidential candidate Toni Freixa, who has told Goal that the Argentine superstar will likely favour a reunion with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

But in an unexpected twist, ESPN have reported that Messi may be forced to sit out for a year before signing for a new club.

According to the report, Barcelona view a clause in Messi’s contract as meaning that the 33-year-old can quit the Catalan club but will have to go without his salary for a season and would not be able to sign for a new club before next summer, when his current contract comes to an end.

Arsenal transfer news

In Arsenal transfer news, it’s reported that Dani Ceballos will rejoin the club on another season-long loan deal with the Gunners.

The Guardian claim that Real Madrid have finally agreed to allow Ceballos to spend another year working with Mikel Arteta after multiple attempts from Arsenal to renew their loan agreement.

Ceballos enjoyed his time at the Emirates and made 36 appearances in all competitions last season.

The Spanish midfielder played a crucial role in Arsenal’s FA Cup final success last month and has been in constant dialogue with Arteta in recent weeks as the Gunners’ boss hopes to persuade Ceballos to commit to another season in the Premier League.

