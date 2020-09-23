Transfer news: Man United approach Barcelona with loan offer for €100 million player

In today’s transfer news round-up, Manchester United seem resigned to finding an alternative for Jadon Sancho before the transfer window ends.

Discussions have reportedly progressed between United and Barcelona regarding a potential transfer for Ousmane Dembele.

Elsewhere; it seems like Liverpool have agreed a deal for yet another exciting signing, Jesse Lingard is staying put and Republic of Ireland midfielder Harry Arter has left Bournemouth.

Welcome to today’s transfer news round-up…

Dembele to Old Trafford?

With Borussia Dortmund refusing to change their stance on Jadon Sancho, Manchester United have had to look elsewhere in the hope of bolstering their attacking options.

United have reportedly identified Ousmane Dembele as an alternative to Sancho and the well-connected Duncan Castles of The Daily Record reports that talks have progressed between the Red Devils and Barcelona.

The report states that United officials, including executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, have held talks with Barcelona and have proposed a season-long loan deal for Dembele.

Barca ultimately want to sell the France international and value Dembele at €100 million.

The Catalan club would be willing to let Dembele move to Old Trafford on loan as long as United agree to include an obligatory purchase option in the deal. The 23-year-old would also have to be persuaded to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Lingard staying put

Despite the rumour linking Jesse Lingard with a move to Tottenham Hotspur before the October 5 deadline, it’s reported that Jose Mourinho has no interest in a reunion with the Manchester United player.

The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare reports that Mourinho is not planning an approach for Lingard, although the 27-year-old has also been linked with Everton and West Ham.

The Sun reports that United are considering exercising the option to extend Lingard’s contract by 12 months in order to ensure that his market value of £25 million is maintained.

Lingard started for the Red Devils in their 3-0 Carabao Cup victory over Luton Town on Tuesday night.

More Liverpool transfer news

Only last week, there were doubts over whether Liverpool would be making any additional signings after the arrival of Kostas Tsimikas.

A blockbuster Friday saw Liverpool agree deals with both Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota but, apparently, business isn’t done yet for the Reds.

Having long-considered an approach for Watford’s Ismaila Sarr, it’s now being reported that a deal has been agreed to take the Senegal international to Anfield.

France Football reports that Liverpool have worked out a transfer fee of between £32 million and £36 million with recently-relegated Watford for Sarr, who is eager to play alongside international teammate Sadio Mane on Merseyside.

Harry Arter completes Championship switch

In Irish transfer news, Harry Arter has completed a permanent move from Bournemouth to Nottingham Forest.

Arter spent last season on loan with Fulham but brother-in-law Scott Parker did not make that move a permanent one when the Cottagers were promoted to the Premier League.

Instead, Arter will remain in the Championship after the Republic of Ireland midfielder agreed a deal with Forest.

“I felt like I was ready for a new challenge and I wanted to come to a club with a strong past and an ambitious future,” Arter told Forest’s website.

“It’s a Premier League club in my opinion and getting it back there is what we all want to achieve. It is a move I’m really excited about and I want to contribute in helping the club get back to the top-flight.”

