Transfer news: Man City could spoil Man United’s chances of signing target

Welcome to today’s transfer news as the intensity ramps up for clubs’ pursuits of last-minute signings.

Today we discover that Manchester City could rival Manchester United for the transfer of left-back target Alex Telles.

We also find out that Edinson Cavani’s agent has confirmed his agreement with the Red Devils, why Leeds are not considering a move for Daniel James in this window and, apparently, penalty ace Jorginho might be moving to a London rival.

Let’s get into the transfer news round-up.

City in for Telles

Manchester United’s transfer window really isn’t going according to plan.

With just a day left before the deadline, Donny van de Beek remains the only player who has put pen to paper on a move to Old Trafford and, apparently, United will struggle to bring in left-back target Alex Telles.

After identifying Porto’s Telles following the inability to bring in Sergio Reguilon, United might find themselves missing out on another left-back as fierce rivals Manchester City have entered the race to sign Telles.

90Min.com claims that City have enquired about the possibility of signing Telles in the next 24 hours as doubts continue about the suitability of Benjamin Mendy.

Cavani confirmation

In more United transfer news, the unexpected arrival of a centre-forward at Old Trafford seems to be edging closer as Edinson Cavani’s agent has confirmed that an agreement is in place.

It emerged on Saturday that the Red Devils had entered talks with Cavani, a free agent since the summer, in the hope of signing the Uruguayan striker.

While some supporters express a sense of bafflement about that particular pursuit, it seems that Cavani will indeed be a United player come next week

Cavani’s agent Walter Guglielmone told Inside Futbol: “It’s true. There is an agreement [with Manchester United].”

James to stay at United

In terms of potential departures at Old Trafford, Daniel James’ move to Leeds United appears to be off.

It was understood that the Red Devils wanted to part ways with James before committing to the signing of top transfer target Jadon Sancho and Leeds had been linked with the Welsh winger for many months.

But Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani has now ruled out the possibility of signing James in the next 24 hours.

“Dan [James] is on top of our list but seems he will be staying at Man Utd,” Radrizzani told Stretty News.

“There is nothing.”

Arsenal news

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho could find himself moving ever-so-slightly north as Arsenal have turned their attentions to the Italy international.

According to ESPN, Arsenal have targeted Jorginho after missing out on target Houssem Aouar of Lyon.

The report states that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta remains hopeful of signing Jorginho on loan but it is unlikely unless Chelsea find a way to replace him. Frank Lampard would ideally like Declan Rice to take Jorginho’s place.

Jorginho scored two penalties in Chelsea’s 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

