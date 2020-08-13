In today’s transfer news round-up, Liverpool’s pursuit of Thiago Alcantara has potentially been dealt a blow.

Manchester City have reportedly entered the race for the transfer of Thiago, which could dent Jurgen Klopp’s chances of signing the Spanish international.

In other Liverpool transfer news, the Reds have been told that they will have to fork out over £40 million if they are to sign Ismaila Sarr from Watford this summer.

We also have an update on Jadon Sancho to Manchester United and a potential new club for Alexandre Lacazette.

Guardiola wants Thiago reunion

Liverpool face new competition in their summer pursuit of Thiago Alcantara as Manchester City are now said to be considering a move for the 29-year-old.

Thiago is believed to be one of Liverpool’s top targets but the appeal of a reunion between Thiago and Pep Guardiola could significantly scupper the Reds’ chances of getting their man.

SportBild reports that City recently entered the race to sign the Spanish international and could be willing to match Bayern Munich’s asking price before Liverpool.

Guardiola, who promoted Thiago to the Barcelona first team and also signed him for Bayern, views the midfielder as a potential replacement for the departing David Silva.

Pretty penny for Sarr

Liverpool have been quoted a hefty price for target Ismaila Sarr, with Watford reportedly unwilling to part ways with the winger for less than £40 million.

The Evening Standard reports that Watford will only sell the Senegal international for over £40 million, which would represent the largest fee ever received by the Hornets.

Sarr is being monitored by a number of Premier League clubs, including Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers, as well as multiple sides around Europe.

Sarr, 22, scored six goals in 30 appearances for Watford after signing from Rennes last August.

Time running out for Sancho

In Manchester United transfer news, the Red Devils’ pursuit of Jadon Sancho is in danger of amounting to nothing as Borussia Dortmund are reportedly losing patience.

After Dortmund’s deadline for the deal passed earlier this week, the Bundesliga club’s sporting director said that “we plan on having Jadon Sancho in our team this season” and the winger insisted he was happy where he is when he spoke to the press on Wednesday.

The Daily Mail reports that Dortmund have grown increasingly bemused by United’s transfer approach and talks have now stalled.

Dortmund are demanding a fee of £108 million for the 20-year-old and, apparently, United have yet to lodge any bid or even give an indication of how much they would start the bidding at.

You love to see it 😁 pic.twitter.com/RK0rFmngyt — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) August 10, 2020

Juventus transfer news

Juventus are considering a player-plus-cash deal to bring in Alexandre Lacazette this summer.

Gonzalo Higuain is set to leave the Allianz Stadium and he is one of a number of players that Juventus are willing to offer to Arsenal in exchange for Lacazette.

The Athletic reports that it is more likely that Juventus part ways with either Douglas Costa or Cristian Romero in a deal which would see Lacazette become Juve’s new No. 9.

Lacazette moved to Arsenal three years ago and scored 48 goals in 127 appearances for the Gunners.