Transfer news: Jorge Mendes tasked with reducing ‘scary asking price’ for Liverpool target

In today’s transfer news, we hear of the role being played by Jorge Mendes in getting one of Europe’s most exciting players to a Premier League challenger.

Super-agent, Mendes, is working on reducing Wolves’ ‘scary £63 million asking price’ for Adama Traore, with both Liverpool and Manchester City monitoring the situation closely ahead of a possible transfer.

Elsewhere, we discover that Real Madrid are willing to meet clubs halfway in order to get Gareth Bale off their books and have an update on the long-running saga of Manchester United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

And in other United transfer news, the Red Devils have completed the signing of teenage prospect Alejandro Garnacho from Atletico Madrid.

Jorge Mendes working on Adama Traore transfer

Super-agent Jorge Mendes is attempting to reduce Wolves’ ‘scary asking price’ for Adama Traore to get him to a more high-profile club this summer.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Juventus are all monitoring the situation closely and remain big fans of Traore.

Football365 reports that Mendes is in contact with all three of the clubs and will hope to use his close ties to Wolves to lower the minimum fee required.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently defended his club’s transfer policy and said: “We cannot change it overnight and say, ‘so now we want to behave like Chelsea’.”

Klopp told BBC Five Live: “For some clubs it seems to be less important how uncertain the future is. Owned by countries, owned by oligarchs, that’s the truth.

“We’re a different kind of club. We got to the Champions League final two years ago, we won it last year and became Premier League champions.”

🗣 "We're a different kind of club" 🔴 #LFC manager Jurgen Klopp defends the club's caution in the transfer market compared to title rivals "owned by countries and oligarchs". 📲⚽ https://t.co/QfaBGi407M#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/NYKYUkRMkN — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) September 9, 2020

Anfield departure

In terms of outgoings at Liverpool, Georginio Wijnaldum is reportedly set to demand a move to Barcelona this summer.

New Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has made Wijnaldum one of his top targets and the Dutch midfielder has his heart set on a move to the Catalan club according to Spanish publication Sport (via the Daily Express).

While Reds fans will be sad to see Wijnaldum leave, they will hope that his departure could free up funds to bring in Klopp’s top target, Thiago Alcantara.

Liverpool have yet to meet Bayern Munich’s asking price for Thiago and were reportedly waiting to see how Wijnaldum talks played out before committing to a bid for the Spain international.

Gareth Bale exit strategy

Real Madrid appear desperate to get Gareth Bale a new club as they are reportedly willing to subsidise the Welshman’s salary in order to find him a new home.

The Telegraph reports that Real would be prepared to pay 50 per cent of Bale’s salary if it makes it easier for him to find a new club.

This follows reports in Spain that Los Blancos had slashed the asking price for the 31-year-old and would accept just £22 million for Bale.

Bale recently voiced his frustration about his situation at the Bernabeu amid suggestions that Real were “blocking everything at the last second” last year.

Jose Mourinho would reportedly love to bring Bale back to Spurs but worries about his club’s ability to afford the player. Man United have also been linked with Bale as a potential alternative to top target Jadon Sancho.

Manchester United transfer news

And speaking of Jadon Sancho, there’s been something of a breakthrough in Manchester United’s pursuit of the winger.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the intricacies of Sancho’s contract have already been worked out, as have agent fees and commissions, but an agreement has yet to be made between United and Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund are holding firm on their £108 million valuation but United are eager to pay less up front and make up some of the difference with future add-ons.

Former United forward Dimitar Berbatov predicts that the Sancho-United saga will go down to the wire.

Berbatov told MEN: “If they’re going to bring any new strikers – like they’re connected with Sancho for a long time now – if that’s going to happen probably we’re going to find out in the last days of the transfer window.”

One deal that United have completed is the signing of Alejandro Garnacho from Atletico Madrid.

The Red Devils pipped Real Madrid to the signing of the 16-year-old, who has reportedly signed a five-year deal with United.

