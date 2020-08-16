Transfer news: Jeff Hendrick completes medical ahead of move

In today’s transfer news round-up, Jeff Hendrick has reportedly completed a medical ahead of his next move.

Meanwhile, in other transfer news, Thiago Alcantara has said goodbye to his teammates and Manchester United have taken the lead in the race for a promising centre-half.

All that and more in today’s transfer news round-up.

Hendrick finds himself a new club

Jeff Hendrick is expected to be unveiled as Newcastle United’s newest signing sooner rather than later.

The Daily Mail reports that free agent Hendrick has already completed a medical with Newcastle ahead of his move to St. James’ Park.

The 28-year-old was the subject of interest of a number of clubs after becoming a free agent this summer, with European giants like Manchester United and AC Milan reportedly interested in the Republic of Ireland international.

But Hendrick, whose Burnley contract expired this summer, has decided that his future lies at Newcastle and the switch is likely to be confirmed before the weekend is out.

Obafemi on the move

In other Irish transfer news, Michael Obafemi finds himself in something of a tug-of-war between Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion.

Obafemi, valued at around £10 million, is highly thought of by Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl but the striker is aware that he is some distance behind Danny Ings in the Saints pecking order.

The Sun reports that Villa have been monitoring Obafemi in a bid to solve their issues in front of goal but they will face competition from newly-promoted West Midlands rivals, West Brom.

Obafemi, 20, made his Republic of Ireland debut against Denmark in November, 2018.

Manchester United defensive target

In non-Irish transfer news, Manchester United have reportedly identified a younger and cheaper alternative in the centre-half department.

Eager to provide Harry Maguire with a reliable partner in the heart of United’s defence, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had high hopes for some big-name targets but it’s looking like a less high-profile defender may be coming in instead.

Le10Sport reports that the Red Devils have taken the lead in the race to sign Monaco centre-back Benoit Badiashile.

Monaco’s Badiashile was a target for both Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen this summer but, apparently, United are now in pole position to sign the 19-year-old.

Thiago to Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara has reportedly said goodbye to his Bayern Munich teammates ahead of a likely move to Liverpool.

While Jurgen Klopp may face competition from Manchester City in his pursuit of Thiago, the Spanish international is reportedly eager to move to Anfield this summer.

According to talkSPORT, money is still being discussed by Liverpool and Bayern but the transfer is close to imminent as Klopp aims to build on his Premier League-winning squad.

