Transfer news: Jadon Sancho saga looks set to come to an end for Manchester United

In today’s transfer news round-up, the long-running saga of Jadon Sancho to Manchester United looks close to coming to an end but it’s not good news for Red Devils fans.

United are reportedly prepared to walk away from the Sancho deal and get to work on bringing in an alternative before the transfer window closes.

And in other transfer news; Thiago looks to have agreed to leave Bayern Munich, Barcelona want Mohamed Salah and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in finding a strike partner for Harry Kane.

Welcome to today’s transfer news.

Sancho saga over?

After all that, it seems that Manchester United may miss out on Jadon Sancho.

Despite reports last week that a breakthrough had been made in terms of United agreeing terms with Sancho and organising fees for his representatives, the deal is now in jeopardy of falling through.

The Telegraph reports that United are actually prepared to walk away from the deal because it is dragging on and the Red Devils’ first Premier League game is just a few days away.

Borussia Dortmund have not budged on their £108 million valuation of Sancho and no headway has been made between the clubs.

With that in mind, United have now officially started looking at alternatives and Ivan Perisic has been identified after impressing on loan with Champions League winners Bayern Munich last season.

As well as Perisic, Gareth Bale and Douglas Costa have been targeted as potential options for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Thiago deal ‘probably’ agreed

In the other long-running transfer saga of the summer, Thiago looks set to move to the Premier League but the club remains to be seen.

While Liverpool are frontrunners for Thiago, Manchester United have also held an interest in the Bayern Munich midfielder.

And now former Bayern president Uli Hoeness has revealed that despite the offer of a four-year contract to stay with Bayern, Thiago “probably has an agreement with Liverpool or Manchester United, or with both.”

Hoeness told Sport 1: “Both clubs did not come to us with an offer. They are bluffing and likely waiting until the last week of the window to make a cheap offer.

“Bayern must decide whether they want to play this game or stand their ground and keep Thiago.”

Salah to Barcelona

In other transfer news, Barcelona have identified Mohamed Salah as a transfer target as the Catalan club looks to make a statement.

Salah will have done his reputation no harm with his hat-trick for Liverpool in the Reds’ dramatic win over Leeds in Saturday’s Premier League opener.

New Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is a huge fan of Salah’s and is pushing to take him to the Camp Nou as soon as possible.

While finances may prove to be an issue, with Liverpool likely holding out for a fee of between £150-£200 million, Salah remains one of Koeman’s top targets as he looks to turn Barca’s fortunes around now that Lionel Messi has agreed to stay for at least another season.

One of Koeman’s closest friends, former Netherlands international Sjaak Swart, has revealed that there is interest from both sides.

“I know Koeman wants him – and I know Salah would like to go,” Swart told voetbalzone.nl.

“I am not going into any more details, but just believe me that I know.”

Ings to Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur Jose Mourinho has made no secret of his desire to sign a striker this summer and maintains an interest in Southampton’s Danny Ings.

Mourinho is confident of getting a striker before the end of the transfer window but if Ings is his top target, Spurs may struggle to get the deal done this summer.

Football London reports that a deal for Ings could prove too complicated to get over the line in the next three weeks

“Yes, I want and I need a striker, but I want to make it very clear, the club knows I need a striker and they also want a striker,” Mourinho said last week. “Are we going to get one? I honestly believe so. For the balance of the team, the team needs it.

“I know we have one of the best strikers in England. We want a striker that can play with Harry Kane, and not have the feeling of being back-up.

“A striker that can give us more than we have and that isn’t just to support us but to play with Harry.”

