Transfer News: Jadon Sancho To Man United Takes Massive Step Forward

In today’s transfer news round-up, there’s been a huge update in Manchester United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho.

Our transfer news will also reveal the club willing to go big to bring in Lionel Messi, Philippe Coutinho’s likeliest next destination and much more.

Manchester United agree fee for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United‘s pursuit of Jadon Sancho has taken a significant step forward, with the Red Devils reportedly agreeing a fee for the 20-year-old.

The Independent report that Borussia Dortmund are willing to accept an initial fee of £60 million from United but that figure could rise to higher than £100 million over time.

Dortmund are said to be eager to avoid a long-running saga over Sancho and would prefer to get the deal done so they can work on a replacement before the squad returns to training on August 10.

Former United winger Memphis Depay is understood to be a target for Dortmund if Sancho does leave the Westfalenstadion this summer.

Messi transfer news

They’re coming to the end of their careers now but we could yet see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the same league again as Inter Milan are reportedly set to offer the Argentine great a whopper deal to prise him away from Barcelona.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Inter are prepared to offer Messi £60 million a year to join them and will offer him a four-year contract.

Messi, who recently turned 33, has yet to agree a new deal with Barcelona and unless he does so, he will become a free agent next summer.

Rumours from Camp Nou suggest that Barca’s record goalscorer has become increasingly frustrated at the club and is prepared to entertain the idea of a fresh challenge.

Coutinho offered to Arsenal

In Arsenal transfer news, the Gunners have taken the lead in the race for Philippe Coutinho’s signature after both they and arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur were offered chances to sign the Brazilian playmaker.

According to The Independent, Coutinho is more likely to move to The Emirates this summer as part of a deal which will see Matteo Guendouzi move to Barcelona.

Coutinho had hoped to return to Liverpool but that transfer never looked on the cards and he will instead aim to revive his career at Arsenal after flattering to deceive at Barcelona and during his loan spell with Bayern Munich.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is keen to offload Guendouzi this summer and the swap deal for Coutinho will reportedly include an additional £9 million fee from the Gunners.

Price set for Kalidou Koulibaly

The list of clubs monitoring Kalidou Koulibaly as a potential signing this summer have been given an asking price, with Napoli’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis setting the defender’s valuation at £81 million.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool will have been listening to De Laurentiis’ announcement closely as the three Premier League giants have had Koulibaly on their respective radars for some time.

Speaking to Sky Italia, the Napoli president said: “Kalidou is a wonderful person and of course it’d be sad to lose him. Everything has a time and a place, even when it comes to going our separate ways.

“Having said that, we don’t have €90m (£81m) on the table and in any case, it takes two to separate.”