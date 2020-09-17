Transfer news: Jadon Sancho transfer ‘in the bag’ according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

In today’s transfer news round-up, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly confident of getting a deal done for top target Jadon Sancho.

Reports in Norway reveal that Solskjaer has personally told Sancho that his switch from Dortmund to United is imminent after a week of back-and-forth negotiations.

In other transfer news; we discover that Jurgen Klopp wants one or two new faces at Liverpool this summer, hear about some legal drama for Leeds United and confirm a permanent move for Irish striker Scott Hogan.

Welcome to today’s transfer news.

Off again/On again

Manchester United’s pursuit of Jadon Sancho may not be dead in the water just yet.

In fact, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident that his top target will be a Red Devils player before the transfer window closes on October 5.

Norwegian publication Dagbladet reports that Solskjaer has personally spoken to Sancho in recent days and assured the young English winger that the move to Old Trafford is imminent.

After a drawn-out negotiation process, Solskjaer is said to be of the belief that the Sancho transfer will ‘soon be in the bag.’

The United boss is also reportedly hoping to bring in at least one other player in the next three weeks and United are exploring the possibility of signing Atalanta winger Amad Traore, who is not seen as an alternative to Sancho.

Liverpool transfer news

The good news for Liverpool fans is that Jurgen Klopp wants to bring in one or two new players before the close of the transfer window but the bad news is that he appreciates the financial constraints on the club due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Klopp looks close to getting his top target as a fee has reportedly been agreed with Bayern Munich for the transfer of Thiago.

Up to this point, it appeared that Liverpool would have to sell before they could buy but after much speculation, a four-year deal is close to being agreed for Thiago, who is expected to wear the No.6 shirt at Anfield.

It’s understood that Klopp would also like to bring in a centre-half this summer but won’t be rushed into a panic buy for the sake of it as he believes Fabinho can fill in there if needs be.

Leeds legal threat

Leeds have reportedly been threatened with legal action after not completing the signing of Jean-Kevin Augustin on a permanent deal.

Augustin’s parent club, RB Leipzig, maintains that Leeds were obliged to make the French forward’s loan move a permanent one after their promotion to the Premier League.

The Independent reports that Leeds believe the circumstances surrounding the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic nullifies the original agreement for Augustin, who played just three times for Marcelo Bielsa’s side since January.

“The legal situation is clear,” Leipzig’s commercial sporting director Florian Scholz told SportBuzzer. “Leeds is currently in the process of spending a lot of money on the transfer market.

“But does not stand by its contractual obligations. We are ready to take further steps.”

Scott Hogan to Birmingham complete

In Irish transfer news, Scott Hogan has completed his permanent switch to Birmingham City from local rivals Aston Villa.

Hogan spent the second half of last season on loan with Birmingham and scored seven times in 18 appearances for the Blues.

The well-travelled forward has now put pen to paper on a four-year contract with the Championship club for an undisclosed fee.

Hogan, 28, will hope he will be able to continue to showcase his talents for Birmingham with the aim of convincing Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny to call him up to future Irish squads.

Delighted to be back , can’t wait to get started again ⚽️🔵 @BCFC pic.twitter.com/S78QiuxrjZ — Scott Hogan (@ScottHogan_9) September 16, 2020

Read More About: jadon sancho, leeds united, Liverpool, Manchester United, scott hogan, Transfers