Transfer news: Alex Telles wants Man United move but it might not be that simple

In today’s transfer news round-up, Manchester United encounter a familiar problem in their pursuit of Alex Telles.

United have prioritised the signing of a left-back in the current transfer window and Alex Telles is keen on the transfer but the move is far from done.

Elsewhere; Liverpool are hoping Sadio Mane can convince a Senegal teammate to move to Anfield, Harry Wilson might have found a new club and Arsenal are not giving up on Philippe Coutinho.

Welcome to the transfer news round-up…

New day, same problem

Manchester United seem to be going through a familiar problem with their attempts to bring Alex Telles to Old Trafford.

Just as United had to drop down their list of alternatives after struggling to meet Borussia Dortmund’s asking price for Jadon Sancho, the Red Devils are now finding it difficult to come to an agreement with Porto for Telles.

The Telegraph reports that Telles is eager to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side but that doesn’t mean anything until United agree a fee with Porto for the left-back, who is already believed to be a Plan B to top full-back target Sergio Reguilon.

South American transfer expert Tim Vickery has now revealed that with Porto driving a hard bargain for Telles, who they value at £36.6 million, United may have to look elsewhere.

Vickery suggests that United might be looking to turn their attention to Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico.

🗣"Porto are driving a hard bargain for Telles and the focus could be shifting to Tagliafico!" @Tim_Vickery on Manchester United being linked to Alex Telles & Nicolás Tagliafico pic.twitter.com/3mbEQjgvol — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 23, 2020

Liverpool’s charm offensive

Sadio Mane has already been working wonders for Jurgen Klopp’s side on the pitch but Liverpool hope that he might be able to do them a favour off it.

Liverpool are holding out hope that they may be able to hijack Manchester City’s deal for Kalidou Koulibaly by using his Senegal teammate, Mane, to convince him to make the move to Anfield.

Koulibaly has been linked with a move away from Napoli in the current transfer window and talks have been ongoing with Pep Guardiola’s City but Liverpool could do with a dependable partner for Virgil van Dijk in the heart of their defence.

Le Parisien (via the Sun) reports that the Reds are actively pursuing Koulibaly in what could turn out to be a remarkable transfer window for the defending Premier League champions.

Wilson to Burnley

In terms of outgoing transfer news at Liverpool, it’s reported that Burnley are in talks to sign highly-touted winger Harry Wilson on a permanent deal.

Having flourished on three consecutive loans away from Liverpool, Wilson will have hoped to have proved himself to Jurgen Klopp but his future remains up in the air.

Liverpool do not want to let Wilson leave on loan again but have been willing to listen to bids for the Welsh winger and Burnley have emerged as frontrunners for the £20 million-valued player.

A fee has yet to be agreed between Liverpool and Burnley but the Independent reports that there is confidence from the Clarets’ side that the deal can get over the line before the October 5 deadline.

Arsenal renew Coutinho interest

In Arsenal transfer news, it’s emerged that the Gunners remain hopeful of signing Philippe Coutinho in the next 11 days.

Arsenal had been keeping close tabs on Coutinho throughout the summer and hoped to bring the Brazilian playmaker back to the Premier League after a loan spell at Bayern Munich.

New Barca boss Ronald Koeman seems determined to keep hold of Coutinho but the 28-year-old will be the first to admit that he hasn’t enjoyed the best time at the Camp Nou, having struggled to make an impact under former managers Ernesto Valverde and Quique Setien.

Coutinho was reportedly pushing for a return to Liverpool but Mikel Arteta remains optimistic of swooping late for the Brazil international according to a report in Spanish publication, Sport.

Read More About: Alex Telles, Liverpool, Manchester United, transfer news