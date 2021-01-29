Former Chelsea and Ireland forward ‘hated every minute’ of Thomas Tuchel’s first game in charge

Tony Cascarino was not filled with confidence after watching Thomas Tuchel’s first game in charge of Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel oversaw a 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers a couple of days after replacing Frank Lampard in the Stamford Bridge dugout.

Tuchel’s first starting XI raised a number of eyebrows among Chelsea supporters; with the likes of Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Reece James dropped for the clash with Wolves.

Tony Cascarino, who played for Chelsea between 1992 and 1994, was not pleased with what he saw when Tuchel took charge of his first game as Blues boss.

“I was surprised by his comments even before the game started,” Cascarino told talkSPORT. “He said it was probably one of the most difficult selections I’ve ever had to make.

“I was thinking, ‘have you not watched a certain amount of videos before you coach your first game?’

“Watch their last ten games and you might have got a good idea what their best team is! I found it a very strange comment.

“And the performance? I hated every minute of it! Especially the first-half. I could have gone and put the kettle on and made a cup of tea when Chelsea started to move.

“I probably could have got to my tea and started drinking it by the time they got to the 18-yard box.”

While Tuchel brings a very specific style of football to Chelsea, Cascarino is not exactly a fan of the German coach’s philosophy.

The former Republic of Ireland striker insisted that supporters would have voiced their displeasure over the style of play had they been allowed inside Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening.

Cascarino continued: “I hated what I saw in the first-half because, to me, possession-based football in the Premier League does pose different problems for you when you adopt that style.

“Wolves offered nothing. They had two glorious chances but they offered nothing in the game. I didn’t like it.

“I could be totally wrong here, but if that’s the way Chelsea can play then Stamford Bridge… if there were any fans in there they’d be booing!”

Read More About: Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel, tony cascarino