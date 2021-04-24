Former Republic of Ireland international Tony Cascarino wouldn’t be surprised to see Steven Gerrard replace Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur.

The hunt for Spurs’ new manager has already started after the North London club parted company with Mourinho on Monday and a number of candidates have emerged.

While Ryan Mason has taken interim charge of the first team for the remainder of the campaign, Spurs have already made contact with at least one potential replacement for Mourinho.

Ex-Chelsea forward Tony Cascarino has dismissed the likes of Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa as a candidate for Spurs.

“You can throw names out there. You can suggest people, which I do, but without much conviction because you don’t know what the club are thinking,” Cascarino told talkSPORT.

“You don’t know what their idea of what type of manager they want in. Obviously, success and a name because you have to appease the fans. You have to give them someone who excites the fans.

“I mentioned Bielsa. No chance he would leave Leeds. He’s at a great football club. He’s done an incredible job there but I would love to see that type of manager.”

Cascarino went on to express doubts about Julian Nagelsmann, who is Spurs’ first-choice according to certain reports.

Cascarino also mentioned Steven Gerrard’s name as a sensible appointment, having been impressed by the Liverpool legend’s work with Rangers.

Cascarino continued: “I’m not sure on Nagelsmann because I’ve watched his Hoffenheim team and I’ve watched Leipzig and I’ve said it’s the dream draw if you want to play attacking football because they’re sometimes a bit gung-ho in his approach.

“I think it’s somewhere in the middle. I think Steven Gerrard, again he’s at an incredible football club in Glasgow Rangers, what he’s done and shown as a very young manager is that there is no doubt in my mind Steven Gerrard will go onto a very big job.

“Most people will go ‘oh, that’s obvious, that’s Liverpool’ but there will be a club before Liverpool, I’m pretty sure.”

Read More About: jose mourinho, Rangers, Steven Gerrard, tottenham hotspur