Republic of Ireland legend Tony Cascarino believes Liverpool and Wilfried Zaha are a perfect match.

Liverpool have had a quiet transfer window when compared to their Premier League rivals and while Thiago Alcantara remains their top target, Cascarino feels that the Reds could do a lot worse than make an approach for Wilfried Zaha.

Zaha scored the winner for Crystal Palace on the opening day of the Premier League season but the winger remains hopeful of leaving Selhurst Park before the transfer window closes on October 5.

Cascarino is of the opinion that a player like Zaha would provide Jurgen Klopp with some healthy competition for Liverpool’s free-flowing attacking triumvirate of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

“It is difficult to see where Wilfried Zaha could go. I think he would be perfect for Liverpool,” Cascarino wrote for The Times.

“He would put pressure on the frontline trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, but the champions are unlikely to want to pay for a back-up player the kind of fee Palace are demanding.”

Zaha has made no secret of his desire to pursue a new challenge but the 27-year-old could be priced out of a move as Palace are reportedly holding out for a fee of around £45 million.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson revealed that the club would be willing to let their talisman leave but only if the asking price is met.

“He thinks it would be nice if some club came in and paid the market price,” Hodgson said after Saturday’s win over Southampton. “He still hopes a big club comes in and takes him from us.”

