Ex-Ireland international advises Liverpool to snap up Olivier Giroud

Former Republic of Ireland international Tony Cascarino believes that Liverpool could do a lot worse than signing Olivier Giroud for free this summer.

Olivier Giroud’s Chelsea contract comes to an end after this season and while the Frenchman will turn 35 in September, he will likely find himself in high demand when the transfer window reopens.

With 11 goals already this season, Giroud is on course for his best return in years and he scored a crucial away goal for Chelsea in Tuesday night’s Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

Tony Cascarino, who moved to Chelsea in 1992, has always held a high opinion of Giroud and he believes the France international remains criminally underrated.

“I would say he is the best in the world of the most underrated players,” Cascarino said on talkSPORT.

“There are a good few that are underrated and he’s at the top of the list.

“I was lucky enough to see Olivier as a young man when he was at Montpellier when they won the [Ligue 1] title, and he played a big part in that before he joined Arsenal.

“You could always see there was something a little bit different because he’s not a traditional centre-forward, yet he leads the line brilliantly.

“But he’ll do things that a No. 10 can do. That goal [against Atletico] is a No.10 goal, it’s a Roberto Baggio type of goal. I’ve seen Giroud do that four or five times in his career.”

Cascarino, who made 88 appearances for Ireland, is of the opinion that Giroud could offer a lot to Liverpool, who have been struggling for firepower in recent weeks.

While Roberto Firmino tends to lead Jurgen Klopp’s attacking triumvirate, the Brazilian is not what you would call a traditional centre-forward and Cascarino reckons Giroud could do a job for the Reds.

“Absolutely,” Cascarino said when asked if Liverpool should consider the French centre-forward.

“I think there are very few players that can do the Roberto Firmino role.

“Look, at 35 years old, he’d do a great job.

“I still think there is a year or two left in him. He doesn’t rely on pace. He reminds me a little bit of Teddy Sheringham at times.

“I know Teddy played a slightly different role, but he’s got that in him where he can play that No. 10 or No. 9 role.”

