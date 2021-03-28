Tony Cascarino claims Ireland defender was Luxembourg’s best player at stages

Tony Cascarino is the latest ex-Ireland international to slam Saturday night’s performance against Luxembourg.

Stephen Kenny’s wait for his first win as Republic of Ireland manager continues after a humiliating result against the 98th-ranked team in the world.

A late Gerson Rodrigues goal leaves Ireland rooted to the bottom of their World Cup qualifying group and concerns are now being raised about Kenny’s side.

Former Ireland centre-forward Tony Cascarino laid into the national team for the defeat to Luxembourg and joked that he was convinced Ireland were playing in red because he couldn’t believe the players in green found themselves under such early pressure in Dublin.

Cascarino explained the problems he had with Kenny’s selection and identified some individual Irish performances that worried him.

“I’ve got lots of issues,” Cascarino said on talkSPORT. “The back three didn’t work very well.

😞 “Was this a shock? Not really. We were incredibly poor.” 😡 “The FAI is a mess. Kenny has to take a huge amount of criticism.” ❌ “Ciaran Clark was Luxembourg’s best player for the first 20 minutes.”@TonyCascarino62 slams Ireland’s loss to Luxembourg pic.twitter.com/pNAaliGtF4 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) March 28, 2021

“Ciaran Clark was Luxembourg’s best player for the first 20 minutes of the game. Alan Browne didn’t have a particularly good game in midfield.

“It was just not very good. The manager has to take a huge amount of criticism because Ireland losing to Luxembourg, especially in Dublin even with an empty stadium, it’s a huge loss to us.

“We’re at the bottom of a group where there’s not been very many good sides.

“The FAI has been a mess the last couple of years, it’s been a disaster. There are problems upstairs and then that filters down and the manager has had a very difficult time. He’s trying to introduce new things into the Ireland set-up.

“What really bothered me last night – subs are really big for me. I always think substitutions make impact in games, for good or bad. Subs are very, very important.

“Shane Long came on with 15 or 20 minutes to go and didn’t get a kick. By the way, Shane Long hasn’t scored a goal for the Republic of Ireland since October 2016. That’s five years for a centre-forward. Yes, he’s had injuries. I get that. But he’s not scored goals regularly for Southampton also.

“James McClean came on, didn’t get a kick. Shane’s 34 and James is probably around 30. These are two very experienced players for Ireland!”

