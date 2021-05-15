“Harry might upset a few at Spurs.”

Tony Cascarino has backed Harry Kane to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer but the former Republic of Ireland forward has questioned Kane’s contract with the club.

Kane has been linked with a move away from Spurs when the transfer window reopens but the English centre-forward would command a hefty fee.

Cascarino claimed that Kane’s deal with Spurs should have a clause included that would pave the way for the 27-year-old to leave the club if Spurs continue to fail to deliver trophies.

“Harry might upset a few at Spurs,” Cascarino said on talkSPORT.

Harry Kane contract

“I just can’t believe his contract at Tottenham doesn’t have some sort of deal in it for him, that suits him if they fail.

“I don’t believe he would have signed his contract and just said, ‘you can charge what you like for me’. I can’t imagine that would have happened.”

Kane has been linked with moves to several Premier League clubs, while Real Madrid are also said to be interested in the Spurs captain.

Cascarino believes Kane would be the perfect fit for City, who will be without Sergio Aguero next season after the Argentine brings an end to his decade at the Etihad.

“For Manchester City this summer, it’s who becomes available, can you buy him and will he fit into the way you play,” Cascarino said.

“Now, I think only a Harry Kane ticks all of those boxes.

“He will do things Pep wanted from Aguero, to be a much better defending player for the team, to get in positions, make it awkward but then be available in the box and have incredible work rate.

“I don’t see too many like that.

“Erling Haaland is seemingly just going to be way too expensive and someone might say Kane is going to be as well, but I’m not so sure because he’s 27, nearly 28.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: harry kane, tony cascarino, tottenham hotspur