Tony Cascarino compares Chris Wilder situation to that of Jurgen Klopp

Tony Cascarino has rushed to the defence of Chris Wilder, who is expected to part company with Sheffield United imminently.

Despite Sheffield United looking destined for the drop, Tony Cascarino believes Chris Wilder should have been given the opportunity to continue building the Blades squad and focus on getting the team back into the Premier League.

Cascarino, a long-time Liverpool supporter and close friend of Wilder’s, compared and contrasted the situation that Wilder found himself in to that of Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp would be the first to admit that this season has not been a great one for the Reds but his job remains one of the safest in the league as a result of what he has accomplished in recent years.

Wilder, on the other hand, has not been given the benefit of the doubt.

“Jurgen Klopp came to Liverpool, got a Europa League final and got on board with the fans,” Cascarino told talkSPORT.

“Chris Wilder did a similar thing with Sheffield United. Liverpool have had a dreadful season this year, but Klopp is still manager because of what he did before.

“I personally believe if he went down with Sheffield United, he would’ve brought them back up.”

While at the time of writing, Wilder’s departure has not yet been confirmed, he has already been linked with the Celtic job.

Cascarino doesn’t believe that Wilder will be out of work for long and the former Republic of Ireland international believes the Celtic position would be a perfect fit for Wilder.

“I think there will be a lot of clubs,” Cascarino continued. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Premier League clubs come after him.

“Celtic is a typical club that Wilder could regenerate with that atmosphere and that battling.

“He builds football clubs, that’s what he’s done over the years.”

