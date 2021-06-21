Ex-Ireland striker makes ‘disinterested’ claim about Bruno Fernandes

“I’ve not a seen a performance like that for a long time in an international line-up.”

Bruno Fernandes has been heavily criticised for his performance against Germany over the weekend and Tony Cascarino is the latest pundit to have his say on the Portuguese midfielder.

Portugal suffered a 4-2 defeat to Germany on Saturday night in what was likely the most entertaining game of Euro 2020 so far.

Fernandes failed to make an impact on the match and the Manchester United playmaker was hauled off shortly after the hour mark against Germany.

Analysing the game, former Republic of Ireland forward Cascarino suggested that Fernandes displayed little desire to create chances against the Germans.

“By the way, Fernandes… I’ve not a seen a performance like that for a long time in an international line-up. He looked disinterested completely,” Cascarino told talkSPORT.

“I don’t know for what reason, it’s not like Fernandes had a bad game, he gave away the ball and made passes, he just had no impact on the game at all.

Tony Cascarino on Bruno Fernandes

“He looked like he was disinterested in grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck, he had no interest at all.”

Portugal find themselves in third place of Group F and the European champions will close out their group against World Cup winners France on Wednesday night.

Fernandes will have to raise his game against France if he is to stamp his impact on the match as he will likely find himself in close quarters to N’Golo Kante.

Cascarino is not the only pundit to raise questions about Fernandes as both Gary Neville and Graeme Souness accused the 26-year-old of petulance in recent months.

Souness even went as far as to suggest that Fernandes “wouldn’t last more than five minutes” in his dressing room because of the way he reacts to things not going his way.

