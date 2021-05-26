Tom Heaton once sent Alex Ferguson into a rage for rejecting Man United contract

The veteran goalkeeper is reportedly set to rejoin Manchester United this summer.

It might not be the marquee arrival that Man United fans have been holding out for but Tom Heaton is expected to become the club’s first new signing of the summer.

The Athletic reports that Heaton has already agreed to return to Old Trafford upon the expiry of his Aston Villa contract.

Heaton never made an appearance for United during his first spell on the Red Devils’ books as he was sent on loan to a number of clubs in the mid-2000s to earn experience.

Tom Heaton to return to Man United

Returning at the age of 35, Heaton will be under no illusions about the role that is expected of him at United as he will likely act as third-choice goalkeeper behind David De Gea and Dean Henderson, with Sergio Romero set to leave the club and Lee Grant’s future up in the air.

With his return to Old Trafford imminent, it’s perhaps worth remembering the career-defining moment that prompted Heaton to let former United manager Alex Ferguson know that he wouldn’t be signing a new contract at the club in 2010.

Ferguson reacted furiously to Heaton’s plan, which saw the ‘keeper join Cardiff City on a permanent deal, although the pair patched things up before Heaton left United.

“It was, how do you say, an interesting moment. I ­understood his point of view. I’d been there since I was a kid. He was offering me a new contract and I was turning it down,” Heaton told The Star in 2019.

“He wasn’t best pleased! So, I was on the end of it a bit. I totally understood it because they had invested a lot of time in me.

“But I knew what was right for me. It was a risk, but it was one I wanted to take. I walked out of his office with my tail between my legs. It needed to be done. It was the right decision. I knew that and I never wavered from it.

“In fairness – and I always say this ­because it’s important to me – two or three weeks down the line, he called me back into his office, and said, ‘I will always be there for you, whenever you need me. I respect your decision’. That meant the world to me.”

