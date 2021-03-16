Tom Cairney admits Fulham players spoke about Jamie Carragher comment

Tom Cairney suggested that Fulham’s players took motivation from Jamie Carragher’s confident claim earlier this season that the Cottagers would be relegated.

Jamie Carragher pulled no punches with his early assessment of Fulham as he revealed how sure he was that Scott Parker’s side would be playing Championship football next term.

“Fulham are going down, I’ve never been more certain about anything in my life,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“I’m more certain of Fulham going down than Liverpool winning the league, They were a mess the last time they came up. What they don’t want to be is a mess. They’re going to go down.”

The above comment came after Fulham’s third match of the Premier League season, with the London side conceding 10 goals in their opening three fixtures.

Fulham remain in the bottom three but they are just two points from safety, with their recent victory over defending champions Liverpool at Anfield likely the highlight of their campaign thus far.

Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney revealed that Carragher’s comments did not go unnoticed in the Craven Cottage dressing room.

“A little bit, a little bit,” Cairney told the Super 6 Podcast when asked if the team took any motivation from Carragher’s remark.

“I remember after the Aston Villa game at home, I think Jamie Carragher said ‘Fulham are gone’.

“We did speak about that a little bit, I’m not sure he is going to hear this! We did hear that and obviously it is annoying. As professionals you do not want to hear that about you or the team.”

Cairney has been recovering from a knee injury since December but the 30-year-old is reportedly close to returning to fitness ahead of a crucial period for Fulham.

On Friday night, Fulham host Leeds, the club at which Cairney spent nine years as a youth player.

Read More About: fulham, jamie carragher, tom cairney