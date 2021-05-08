Timo Werner reveals apology from Thiago Silva after criticism from defender’s wife

Water under the (Stamford) bridge.

Timo Werner insists there is no lingering animosity after Thiago Silva apologised to him for his wife’s social media criticism of the Chelsea forward.

Silva’s wife Isabelle made headlines last week when she seemed to mock Werner on social media for his struggles in front of goal against Real Madrid in the first leg of Chelsea’s Champions League semi-final.

“This is karma, guys,” Isabelle Silva said on Instagram. “Every team I go to there is a striker who keeps missing goals… this Werner, what is his name?’

“We need a goal, we need to win this match but my attackers don’t want to score, I don’t know why they don’t score.”

Silva’s wife changed her tune during the week, when she celebrated Werner’s opener against Real in the return leg at Stamford Bridge.

“Werner, very good! That’s what I’m talking about,” she said. “You know how to score a goal! You are the best my friend, love you!”

Timo Werner on Thiago Silva’s wife

Werner has played down the rift, however, and insisted that Silva apologised on his wife’s behalf the day after the initial criticism.

The German forward, who has scored 12 goals in all competitions for Chelsea since his move from RB Leipzig last summer, insisted there are no hard feelings towards the Silvas.

“Sometimes that can happen when the emotions are flowing,” Werner told Sky Sports Germany.

“Thiago apologised directly to me the next day. That is why the matter was cleared up.

“So I’m all the more delighted that today I not only pleased her, but also the other wives of my teammates.

“Hopefully I, or we, can get them to cheer again. It’s the best thing that the women are happy at home, and that the fans are happy.”

