Tim Sherwood’s theory on why Man United didn’t sign Jack Grealish

Tim Sherwood thinks he’s worked out why Manchester United didn’t sign Jack Grealish this summer.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that Jack Grealish had put pen to paper on a new five-year deal to stay at Aston Villa, putting an end to reports linking him with a move away from his boyhood club.

Only days earlier, Tim Sherwood went out on a limb and suggested that United should abandon their long-running pursuit of Jadon Sancho and bring in the pairing of Grealish and Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale.

But with Grealish committing his future to Villa and Bale reportedly favouring a return to Tottenham Hotspur over a switch to United, Sherwood has a theory on why the Red Devils are missing out on such high-profile stars.

Sherwood, who managed Grealish at Villa and took over at Spurs just after Bale left for the Bernabeu, reckons there’s no chance that United will be able to sign Sancho now because, according to him, “they’ve run out of money.”

Discussing Grealish’s new deal, Sherwood told talkSPORT: “It’s great news for Aston Villa, what a signing that is.

“I thought Jack Grealish was nailed on to go to Manchester United, but it’s quite clear after the Van de Beek deal they’ve run out of money.

“No Gareth Bale, no Jack Grealish, there’s no more money. There will be no Jadon Sancho that’s for sure.

“They’ve run out of money, otherwise it was a no-brainer in my opinion to take that boy [Grealish] to Manchester United.”

Donny van de Beek is the only major signing made by United in this transfer window, although Sancho remains Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top target.

According to reports, United also look set to miss out on full-back target Sergio Reguilon as Spurs are said to be close to completing a deal for the left-back from Real Madrid.

