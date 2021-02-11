Three leaders in Manchester United WhatsApp group revealed by Teden Mengi

Share and Enjoy !

Young defender Teden Mengi has revealed that it’s all business in the Manchester United players’ WhatsApp group.

Last week, Teden Mengi joined Wayne Rooney’s Derby County on loan for the remainder of the season but the 18-year-old is still in the Manchester United squad’s WhatsApp group, where the main leaders in the Red Devils side make their voices heard.

Amid ongoing doubts about the leadership qualities of the current United side, Mengi named the three leaders who discuss tactics and all things football on WhatsApp.

“There are a lot of leaders. Harry [Maguire] is one. Bruno [Fernandes], Paul [Pogba],” Mengi said on the UMM YouTube channel.

“They’re not chatting off. Because in that squad WhatsApp it’s like all to do with football, so they’re the vocal ones about that side.”

In recent days, United legend Rio Ferdinand has reiterated concerns about the leadership at his former club.

Ferdinand is also the player on whom Mengi models his game and the ex-United defender often reaches out to the youngster to check on his progress.

“Rio has been really inspirational for me,” Mengi said. “Obviously you know what he’s done at United in the same position as me.

“He helps me to this day. He always texts me to see how I’m doing.”

Mengi, who progressed through United’s underage teams, made his debut for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in a cameo appearance in the Europa League last season but the centre-half has yet to feature in the Premier League.

Discussing his brief appearance against LASK at Old Trafford, Mengi admitted it was surreal making his senior debut for his boyhood club.

“The way I saw it was that was the team that I’ve grown up watching for years,” he said.

“And then I’m going on the pitch, making my debut for the team that I’ve been supporting for years. It’s mad.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Manchester United, Teden Mengi