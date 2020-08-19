Thomas Tuchel clashed with Leipzig fitness coach after Champions League semi-final

Thomas Tuchel had little to say about his heated exchange with RB Leipzig’s fitness coach after Tuesday night’s Champions League semi-final.

Protective boot and all, Thomas Tuchel went storming on to the pitch after Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-0 victory over RasenBallsport Leipzig.

While most spent the moments after the final whistle celebrating, Tuchel wanted to voice his anger towards Leipzig’s fitness coach, Daniel Behlau.

What has RB Leipzig fitness coach Daniel Behlau done to anger Thomas Tuchel? 😯#Club2020 pic.twitter.com/UrCWEmWXbO — Football on BT Sport #Club2020 (@btsportfootball) August 18, 2020

The PSG manager got right in Behlau’s face before turning away to return to the dressing room but even as he arrived at the tunnel, Tuchel had to turn around one more time to give Behlau a piece of his mind.

Tuchel explained after the match that he didn’t appreciate an interruption from Behlau during a dispute between he and Leipzig boss, Julian Nagelsmann.

“It was between me and Julian,” Tuchel said, via Metro.

“That is okay between two head coaches but then a third person interfered. I didn’t like that but it has since been sorted out.”

Leipzig’s manager revealed that Tuchel was unhappy about the amount of fouls committed on his players throughout the match.

And while repeated fouling was not part of Leipzig’s gameplan, Nagelsmann conceded that he understood why Tuchel was so frustrated by the number of times that PSG’s players were aggressively upended.

“We fouled a lot, you can see that statistically,” Nagelsmann said

“That wasn’t planned, we just often came too late into challenges.

“He complained because he wanted to protect his players. That’s all normal. I think we had 34 fouls at the end of the day so you can say something.”

In Sunday’s Champions League final, PSG will face the winners of Wednesday night’s semi-final meeting between Bayern Munich and Lyon.

