Thomas Tuchel receives message from Frank Lampard after first game in charge of Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel is optimistic that the Chelsea fan backlash following the recent sacking of Frank Lampard will soon subside and allow him to focus on improving results for the football club.

Earlier this week, Chelsea made the decision to part company with Frank Lampard and replace him with Thomas Tuchel in a move that was criticised by a section of supporters.

Tuchel, whose first game in charge finished in a 0-0 stalemate with Wolverhampton Wanderers, has revealed that he has an immense amount of respect for what Lampard represents for Blues fans and the former PSG boss hopes to earn the trust of his new club’s supporters before long.

“I received a message today in the morning, a personal message to wish me all the best and maybe meet in the future when this is possible,” Tuchel told reporters on Thursday afternoon.

"I have the biggest respect for him personally and his legacy, I received a personal message from him to wish me the best." Thomas Tuchel on any potential fan backlash after Frank Lampard was sacked

“Honestly, nothing has changed there but in the last 72 hours the club made clear to me that this is not my fault. I cannot change the situation for him, the decision was made and I was handed the opportunity.”

Lampard was sacked after one Premier League win in Chelsea’s previous five games and notoriously impatient owner Roman Abramovich made a rare comment on the decision.

Lampard released a statement of his own after being relieved of his duties at Stamford Bridge prior to the appointment of Tuchel.

“It has been a huge privilege and an honour to manage Chelsea, a club that has been a big part of my life for so long,” Lampard said.

“Firstly, I would like to thank the fans for the incredible support that I have received over the last 18 months, I hope they know what that means to me. When I took on this role, I understood the challenges that lay ahead in a difficult time for the football club.

“I am proud of the achievements that we made and I am proud of the academy players that have made their step into the first team and performed so well. They are the future of the club. I am disappointed not to have had the time this season to take the club forward and bring it to the next level.

“I want to thank Mr. Abramovich, the board, players, my coaching team and everyone at the club for their hard work and dedication, especially in these unprecedented and challenge times. I wish the team and the club every success for the future.”

