Thomas Tuchel names three Chelsea players ‘you don’t want to be in a fight with’

Thomas Tuchel has backed his Chelsea side to continue to take the fight to Porto and named the three players in his dressing room who opponents wouldn’t want to mess with.

Chelsea will defend the 2-0 lead they earned in the Champions League last week when they clash with Porto again on Tuesday night and manager, Thomas Tuchel, insists his side is up for the battle.

With no room for complacency, Tuchel has identified the toughest members of his squad and revealed that “you honestly don’t want to be in a fight with Toni Rudiger, with Cesar Azpilicueta or Mateo Kovacic.”

Rudiger was recently involved in a training ground bust-up with Kepa Arrizabalaga but the German defender was spared punishment because of the way that he owned up to the altercation.

Azpilicueta has been Chelsea captain since 2019, which speaks to the the leadership he has displayed for the Blues, while Kovacic is not one to shy away from a confrontation on the pitch.

“They are emotional guys who are always ready to fight and it’s in their nature to show that on the pitch and to protect the interests of our team,” Tuchel said of the Chelsea trio named above.

“When I was a player at a lower level it was always important when there was a lot of tension ahead of the big matches to see who was there with me.

“I am sure our guys will be very comfortable when they look around our dressing-room and see who they can rely on.

“The best thing about this game is that we will all be out there together, pushing hard, hard, hard on the pitch, from the bench and from the stands for the best outcome.

“We have a minimum of 90 minutes to fight against Porto and that is what we will do.”

LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con and Conan will take to the mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football. Episode 3 of LOI Arena is free to listen to here. Former Dundalk teammates Robbie Benson and Brian Gatland joined the lads to chat about their clubs contrasting starts to the season, Brian’s cruciate injury and much more. The podcast will form part of a new membership offering from Pundit Arena that focuses on Irish soccer fans for just €3.99 per month, less than a euro per week. Fans can sign up or register to listen for free at https://punditarena.com/loiarena.You can also follow the show on Twitter and contact us via email at loi@punditarena.com. (edited)

Pundit Arena Episode 1 – New Beginnings! – Pundit Arena LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con Murphy and Conan Byrne take to the Mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football. (28 kB) https://cdn.punditarena.com/uploads/2021/03/loi-1.jpg Pundit Arena Episode 3 – Pundit Arena LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con Murphy and Conan Byrne take to the Mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football. (28 kB) https://cdn.punditarena.com/uploads/2021/03/loi-1.jpg Pundit Arena LOI Arena Archives – Pundit Arena The League Of Ireland Podcast. twitter.com LOI Arena (@LOI_Arena) | Twitter The latest Tweets from LOI Arena (@LOI_Arena). Con Murphy and Conan Byrne are back with a brand new League of Ireland podcast. Check out new episodes every Sunday evening.

Read More About: Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel