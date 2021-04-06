Thomas Tuchel confirms training ground bust-up between Antonio Rudiger and Kepa

Thomas Tuchel confirmed that tempers boiled over in Chelsea training on Sunday and the coaching staff had to step in to separate Antonio Rudiger and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

It was reported over the weekend that Rudiger was instructed to leave a Chelsea training session the day after the Blues’ home defeat to West Brom following a clash with Kepa.

Both Rudiger and Kepa were unused substitutes against West Brom and reports suggested that the pair exchanged words on the bench before getting physical the next day.

Tuchel admitted that the altercation took place but he dismissed suggestions that the result of Saturday’s match had anything to do with the scuffle.

“It had nothing to do with the defeat,” Tuchel said on Monday, via the Daily Mail.

“It was just an incident at training which heated up with Toni and Kepa. We calmed the situation down, these things are normally unusual but can happen, they are all competitors in all actions and they got heated up.

“How they reacted to it was amazing and showed how much respect they have for me and for each other as they sorted it out immediately, they cleared the air and we spoke about it straight after training and that was it. In a way that showed me their good character.”

While the likes of Gabby Agbonlahor insisted that training ground scraps are not out of the ordinary, many wondered if either Rudiger or Kepa would be fined for their actions.

But Tuchel claimed that the club will not pursue any action against the pair because of how quickly they settled their differences.

“No punishment so far because of the way they dealt with it,” Tuchel said.

“It was an immediate reaction and Toni sorted it out immediately which was absolutely necessary. It was the strong and the right thing to do, it cleared the air immediately and we are happy with how they dealt with it.

“These are things we don’t like to accept but there is no more with this situation.”

