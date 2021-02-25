Thierry Henry leaves Montreal ahead of return to London

Share and Enjoy !

Thierry Henry has announced that he is stepping down as head coach of CF Montreal due to family reasons.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, Thierry Henry confirmed that he will be returning to London to be with his wife and kids, who he has been unable to see throughout the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Henry admitted that the prospect of spending many more months away from his family was too difficult for him and as such, the Frenchman decided to resign.

“It is with a heavy heart that I’ve decided to take this decision,” Henry said. “The last year has been an extremely difficult one for me personally.

“Due to the worldwide pandemic, I was unable to see my children. Unfortunately due to the ongoing restrictions and the fact that we will have to relocate to the US again for several months will be no different. The separation is too much of a strain for me and my kids.

“Therefore, it is with much sadness that I must take the decision to return to London and leave CF Montreal.

“I would like to thank the fans, players and all the staff of this club that have made me feel so welcome.”

Earlier this month, Henry had been linked with the Bournemouth job but the Cherries ultimately decided to appoint Jonathan Woodgate on a permanent basis.

Having guided Montreal to the MLS play-offs last year, Henry could well find himself in high demand for jobs closer to home when he relocates back to London.

Olivier Renard, Montreal’s sporting director, said: “Thierry’s departure is unfortunate and premature because this was very promising, but he informed me of his desire to be back with his family because the situation was and remains very difficult for both him and his family.

“I want to thank him, first on a human level because he led the players by example last year by being away from his family, but also from a sporting level and for what we have built together since his arrival.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: montreal impact, Thierry Henry