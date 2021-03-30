Thierry Henry hired bodyguard for daughter after infamous handball against Ireland

For the first time, Thierry Henry has opened up on the extent of the abuse that he received after his infamous handball against Ireland in 2009.

Thierry Henry revealed that he was forced to hire a bodyguard for his daughter after receiving a number of death threats from Irish fans after his handball allowed William Gallas to score in extra time of their World Cup qualifier play-off.

Robbie Keane forced extra time in the second leg after cancelling out Nicolas Anelka’s goal in Dublin four days earlier but France ultimately qualified after Henry handled the ball and allowed Gallas to head home from close range.

Henry remains the target of much scorn among Irish supporters but, thankfully for the Frenchman, the vitriol has eased since the immediate aftermath of the controversy.

“I was the devil,” Henry said on the Robbie Fowler Podcast. “It’s OK. I accepted it. Am I proud of it? No! Do I get abused by the Irish fans sometimes? Yes, I do.

“It’s hard to take because this is not the type of player I am but when you have a bad instinct or reaction, it’s difficult to explain. I can’t explain it because it happens.

“This is where it becomes difficult and I’m not saying this for people to say ‘Oh my God!’ but after that, the abuse that I got – I received letters and death threats.

“My daughter had to go to school with a bodyguard for two weeks because I was scared – ‘We know where you live.’

“I was in Barcelona, don’t get me wrong, but my daughter was still here [London].

“I’m not trying to make this sound better than what it was because it happened but the impact that it has on your family sometimes, this is when it becomes difficult.”

Henry made the decision to remove himself from social media last week until platforms begin taking racist abuse more seriously by holding those responsible accountable.

The former Arsenal forward revealed that the abuse for his handball against Ireland has calmed in recent years but he will never forget the fear that accompanied some of the messages 12 years ago.

“I’m not saying this to make what happened better or not better. That has nothing to do with anything but that was hard,” Henry said.

“This is the stuff that sometimes people do not understand. You don’t want to receive death threats, you don’t want your daughter to be targeted, you don’t want that but it happened.”

