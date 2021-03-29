Thierry Henry responds to Celtic links and admits ‘I am available’

Thierry Henry remained coy on whether he is interested in the Celtic position although the Arsenal legend made his availability known.

After returning to the United Kingdom following a spell in charge of CF Montreal, Thierry Henry was quickly linked with the now-vacant manager’s position at Celtic.

There has been much speculation regarding Neil Lennon’s permanent successor and Henry is one of a number of high-profile names who have been mentioned as potential replacements.

The Celtic links were put to Henry during a recent appearance on the Robbie Fowler Podcast and the Frenchman explained where he stands on his next role.

“With all humility, whatever is going to come my way – I’m not saying that should come my way,” Henry said.

“Whatever is going to come my way I’m going to try to evaluate. I’m sure they’re going to work on what they’re going to work on.

Filming done. You definitely don’t want to miss this one tomorrow. 🔥@Robbie9Fowler in conversation with Thierry Henry. Subscribe 🎧: https://t.co/olWwrpv1Ej pic.twitter.com/AMPzffFTqW — The Robbie Fowler Podcast (@TheGodPod9) March 28, 2021

“I don’t know what’s happening there, this is a club I respect a lot, but that I don’t know about.

“I have massive respect for both clubs in Glasgow. This is not up to me.

“I am just trying to learn. I am available. I don’t know what is going to come my way but I want to coach for sure.”

Henry, who recently announced his departure from social media, began his coaching journey with an assistant manager’s role with Belgium before an ill-fated spell in charge of Monaco.

The former Barcelona forward had been manager of CF Montreal since 2019 but resigned last month due to his desire to return to London to be with his wife and kids, who he has been unable to see throughout the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am learning. I like my team to put pressure on and play out from the back,” Henry said of his footballing philosophy.

“People misunderstand the playing out from the back. You don’t have to always play short. You can play a long ball out from the back.

“I want to go back to the game as quick as possible. I’m trying to learn. What ever I did as a player doesn’t matter anymore.

“You need to put your ego on the side and make sure you teach the players how you want to play.

“For me the project has to be the right one, not necessarily where or in what division.”

