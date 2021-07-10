Thibaut Courtois takes brutal swipe at Anthony Martial

Precisely zero chill from the Belgian goalkeeper.

Thibaut Courtois has taken a savage swipe at Anthony Martial as part of a discussion about the best players who have not featured at Euro 2020.

Courtois was speaking with Belgium teammate Jan Verthongen for a feature on Pickx Sports when the topic came up.

Verthongen asked the ‘keeper to name the top European talents who, for one reason or another, have not played at the ongoing European Championships.

Courtois quickly named former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos, who was left out of the Spain squad, but the shot-stopper struggled to come up with any other players.

Verthongen came to his friend’s aid, however, and listed a few that Courtois may have forgotten about.

“Haaland, Martial, Ter Stegen, Van Dijk, Zaniolo, Kean, Dzeko, Oblak, Pjanic,” Verthongen said.

Le tacle de Courtois sur Martial 🥶pic.twitter.com/yYZiErxGB1 — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) July 9, 2021

Courtois took issue with the mention of Martial, however.

“Martial? He is a star player?” Courtois asked before bursting out laughing.

Martial has endured a difficult season for Manchester United, featuring in the fewest games and scoring fewer goals than in any previous campaign for the Red Devils.

Injury kept the forward out of the closing weeks of United’s season, which is why France boss Didier Deschamps chose not to include him in his Euro 2020 squad.

Martial’s future remains the source of much speculation. While a bright future was expected of the Frenchman when he arrived at Old Trafford in 2015, Martial has flattered to deceive.

With the imminent arrival of Jadon Sancho, Martial will likely find it even more difficult to secure a first-team slot for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

It emerged last month that United were hoping to offer Martial to Real Madrid on a season-long loan with an option to buy but there have been no updates on that particular transfer story since.

