Liverpool’s pursuit of Thiago Alcantara went from 0-60 in a matter of hours.

While it’s been no secret that Thiago was Jurgen Klopp’s top target this summer, it always seemed like Liverpool would have to wait for a departure or two before committing to a bid that matched Bayern Munich’s asking price.

Then, all of a sudden, Thiago to Liverpool looked nailed on.

The news broke on Thursday morning that a deal had been agreed between Liverpool and Bayern, with the Reds paying £20 million up front for the Spain international and a guaranteed £5 million in bonuses based on appearances and performances.

The Times’ Paul Joyce reports that Thiago is set to sign a four-year deal at Anfield and will wear the No. 6 jersey that was vacated by Dejan Lovren earlier this summer.

Liverpool will pay £20m guaranteed plus £5m in bonuses to Bayern for Thiago Alcantara. Player will sign a four year deal and wear the No6 jersey. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) September 17, 2020

Reports in recent weeks suggested that any concrete approach for Thiago would rely on the rumoured departure of Georginio Wijnaldum, amid interest from Barcelona, but The Athletic insists that the Dutch midfielder has given no indication that he wants to leave Liverpool.

Whether Wijnaldum stays or goes remains to be seen but it’s looking inevitable that Thiago will join the defending Premier League champions and bolster the Reds’ chances of retaining the title.

Only last week, Gary Neville explained that Thiago, who is coming off the back of a treble-winning season for Bayern, will not only give a boost to the current side in terms of confidence but will also significantly improve the quality of Liverpool’s midfield.

Neville told Sky Sports: “Getting them to do the same without amendment to the squad to give them that lift again, that is where signing Thiago would give the big one for Liverpool – to send a message to the rest of the players that we’ve signed one of the best players in the world in that position.

“He is world class and would give them a world-class presence in an area of the field where they don’t have a world-class presence. They need that impetus to stay where they are.”

