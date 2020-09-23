Thiago heeding Fernando Torres warning about Anfield after Liverpool move

Thiago consulted quite a few former Liverpool players before he put pen to paper on his move to Liverpool.

After his switch from Bayern Munich, Thiago admitted that he reached out to Philippe Coutinho and Xabi Alonso to get a feel for what he could expect from Liverpool.

With glowing endorsements of the club from two ex-Reds midfielders, Thiago couldn’t wait to experience Liverpool for himself and agreed to a four-year deal, costing less than £25 million.

Thiago made his debut for Jurgen Klopp’s side on Sunday, coming off the bench at Stamford Bridge to impress during a 2-0 victory for Liverpool.

The Spanish international will get his first taste of Anfield next Monday, when his side host Arsenal, but he has been warned against touching the famous ‘This is Anfield’ sign until he wins a trophy.

At his unveiling, Thiago revealed: “Fernando Torres told me not to touch the ‘This is Anfield’ sign until I win some trophies at the club, so I will respect that.

“To touch this sign you’ve to deserve it and earn it.”

Even if Torres hadn’t recommended that Thiago avoid touching the sign before he wins something for Liverpool, Klopp likely would have made it clear to the 29-year-old that he should wait until he delivers some silverware for the club.

In 2016, Klopp revealed his stance on one of the most iconic signs in world football and it lines up with Torres’ thoughts.

“I’ve told my players not to touch the ‘This Is Anfield’ sign until they win something,” Klopp said at the time.

“It’s a sign of respect. I touched it when I was manager of Borussia Dortmund but we lost 4-0.”

