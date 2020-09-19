Two former Liverpool midfielders played a role in persuading Thiago to make the move to Anfield.

On Friday, Liverpool confirmed they had signed Thiago on a four-year deal from Bayern Munich after agreeing a fee in the region of £25 million with the Bundesliga giants.

Thiago is expected to bolster Liverpool’s chances of successfully defending their Premier League title and the Spanish international has revealed that both Philippe Coutinho and Xabi Alonso helped convince him to make the switch.

Speaking to LiverpoolFC.com, Thiago said: “More than the football aspect because in the end, Liverpool is what it is for the last years, the last decades.

“They were amazing, they performed and it is raising every year as much as you can, as much as they can, as much as we can, is what I should say.

“More than that, it is the family aspect, the life aspect – how is the city? Where to go. How was the life [here]? People like Philippe Coutinho and Xabi Alonso helped me a lot to take this last step. It’s really good.”

After winning the treble with Bayern last season, Thiago will bring a new dynamic to Liverpool’s midfield and the 29-year-old is eligible to play against Chelsea on Sunday although it remains to be seen if Jurgen Klopp will rush him into the starting XI.

Thiago has spoken about his excitement to work with a manager like Klopp.

He added: “I am glad to have him as a coach to try to reach my football, to try to learn as much as I can with the team.

“Yeah, he suffered a little bit with me there in the Bundesliga when he was at Dortmund! But in football, you have these moments of joy and also you have not-so-good moments. We suffered that with elimination last year against Liverpool.”

READ NEXT – Liverpool agree £45 million deal for Diogo Jota

Read More About: Liverpool, philippe coutinho, thiago, xabi alonso