Theo Walcott names the Arsenal player who was ‘genuinely better than Thierry Henry’

The phrase “better than Thierry Henry” is almost deemed sacrilege among Arsenal fans but Theo Walcott delivered that exact compliment to Robin van Persie this week.

Thierry Henry ended his Arsenal career as the club’s record goalscorer with 228 goals in all competitions but according to Theo Walcott, there was a better finisher in the squad than the legendary French forward.

Walcott has showered Robin van Persie with praise and insisted the Dutchman was actually a superior finisher to Henry.

“I spoke to someone about this the other day actually, and debated a couple, bit it would have to be Robin (van Persie),” Walcott said on talkSPORT.

“For me, Robin van Persie was the best finisher I’ve ever seen, genuinely better than Thierry Henry, better than anyone I’ve seen because he genuinely made it look so easy.

“He always knew he was going to get it on that left foot and he made my job so easy, he really did because I’d do something, give it to him, and you knew he was going to score for you.

“That was the way he was, genuinely that few seasons where he was really going for that Golden Boot and he would go for it, and he was an absolute dream to play with, that left-foot was incredible, and I don’t think there’s ever going to be a player like him ever again.”

Van Persie, like Henry, spent eight years with Arsenal and the Dutch forward left the Gunners in 2012 with 132 goals to his name for the North London club.

Having won the Golden Boot in his final campaign with Arsenal, Van Persie followed it up with the same honour during his first season with Manchester United, which coincided with his first Premier League title.

Read More About: Arsenal, Robin Van Persie, theo walcott, Thierry Henry