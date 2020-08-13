Why teal was the colour picked for polarising Liverpool away kit

The new Liverpool away kit is dividing opinion.

On Thursday morning, Nike unveiled the Liverpool away kit for the upcoming season and the teal strip proved rather polarising.

The colour, officially described on Nike’s website as ‘hyper turquoise’, was the subject of criticism from many and there were plenty of supporters who weren’t sure about the design.

It’s arrived. Introducing our @nikefootball away kit for the 20/21 season 👌#TellUsNever — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) August 13, 2020

However Nike’s design team put quite a bit of thought into the Liverpool away kit, which is teal for the first time in almost three decades.

Nike’s VP Football Apparel, Scott Munson, has revealed how the colour scheme and vibrant design were selected.

“In the home, we brought all three colours of the club’s crest and its identity,” he told the Nike website, via The Liverpool Echo.

“We knew that bringing in teal was pretty significant.

“We tried to find the right balance of traditional with a modern twist. That colour was most recently used in 1993, in a more subtle way but we felt we were being a bit bolder with it. The club and the fans were ready for it.

“I think more so you see it in the pattern of the away. The floral motif coming from the Shankly Gates.

Boss it every away day 👊#TellUsNever pic.twitter.com/7ZgQS0yKDq — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) August 13, 2020

“We also used other elements of the Shankly Gates, like the cross of St. Andrew, the thistle and the Liver Bird in our pre match jersey.

“You start to take those elements into the rest of the collection in various ways.

“That’s one thing that has been great about this club, there’s some pretty rich symbolism and we tried to hone in on it for this collection.

Ready to boss it, wherever the game. The vibrant design takes inspiration from the iconic Shankly Gates and our city’s strong musical roots. Ft. Lil C, Niloo and Harper. Available for limited pre-order online now at https://t.co/FUeK3lLzhU.#TellUsNever #LFC #LiverpoolFC pic.twitter.com/8PisxHRt4B — Liverpool FC Retail (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFCRetail) August 13, 2020

“There’s two very different interpretations for the home and the away.

“While we felt like you had to be super respectful for the home, the away gives you more freedom and we created a bold statement.

“We think it’s representative of the confidence of the team, and the youth of the city.”