Tammy Abraham dismisses rumours about Antonio Rudiger after Frank Lampard sacking

Tammy Abraham has come to the defence of Chelsea teammate Antonio Rudiger amid reports that the German defender was a frequent source of disruption in the lead-up to Frank Lampard’s sacking.

It was widely reported that Frank Lampard was eager to move Antonio Rudiger on from Stamford Bridge and after Lampard was sacked earlier this week, it was reported that Rudiger was a disruptive presence in the Blues camp.

The Daily Mail reported that rifts began appearing in the Chelsea squad in the weeks leading up to Lampard’s departure, with Rudiger allegedly clashing with club captain Cezar Azpilicueta on more than one occasion.

Tammy Abraham has taken to social media to rubbish suggestions that Rudiger was guilty of causing trouble at the training ground.

“Hearing some mad stuff about @ToniRuediger on social media today. Compete nonsense,” Abraham tweeted.

“Toni is a big bro to all of us.”

Hearing some mad stuff about @ToniRuediger on social media today. Compete nonsense. Toni is a big bro to all of us — Tammy Abraham (@tammyabraham) January 26, 2021

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, while likely disappointed to see former teammate Lampard lose his job, has celebrated Abraham’s response to the rumours about Rudiger.

Drogba retweeted Abraham’s post and urged the Blues team to stick together under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

Drogba tweeted: “Well said Son, THIS IS THE WAYYY!!!

“Stick together, get results and the fans will forgive you everything. Critics hurts but when you are together it makes you stronger and better.”

Well said Son, THIS IS THE WAYYY!!! Stick together, get results and the fans will forgive you everything. Critics hurts but when you are together it makes tou stronger and better.@tammyabraham @ToniRuediger @ChelseaFC 💙💙💙💙💙💙 https://t.co/UceZOKNhUR — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) January 26, 2021

Rudiger has only featured in four Premier League games this season and found himself considerably down the centre-half pecking order under Lampard.

It is hoped that the arrival of Tuchel will spark a positive reaction at Chelsea, particularly among the German contingent which includes Rudiger.

Chelsea’s first game under Tuchel takes place on Wednesday evening, when the Blues welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Stamford Bridge.

READ NEXT – What was reportedly said in furious exchange between Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Read More About: Antonio Rudiger, Chelsea, tammy abraham