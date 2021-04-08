Streaker interrupts Man United’s Europa League clash with Granada

No fans were supposed to be in attendance at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes…

But one fan not only made his way into the stadium for Manchester United’s Europa League quarter-final first leg against Granada but he actually made it on to the pitch.

Early on in the match, play had to be halted for a few seconds after a slightly overeager and substantially under-clothed fan sprinted on the pitch as United defended a long ball from Granada’s half.

United streaker

The bearded streaker made his way to the other side of the pitch before encountering stadium security, who will likely have a few questions to answer regarding how a fan managed to get into a game that was being held behind closed doors.

Viewers joked that the streaker’s display was the only incident of note from a very quiet start to the match from both sides but that was before Marcus Rashford opened the scoring for the visitors.

MARCUS RASHFORD! 🔴⚫️ 🤩 A brilliant goal! 🎥 So quick the director almost missed it!#GRAMUN | #UEL pic.twitter.com/4T3nX0Lr3A — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) April 8, 2021

Rashford latched on to a ball over the top shortly after the half-hour mark to fire a shot beyond Rui Silva in the Granada goal.

The English forward was a doubt for Thursday night’s game following a knock picked up at the weekend but United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted that Rashford was determined to play against Granada.

The United boss also assured supporters that his team would look to get on the front foot against the La Liga outfit.

“I think that’s what we do best. It’s always going to be in our DNA that we want to go and score goals,” the Norwegian told ManUtd.com.

“Of course you want a defensive foundation, but we know about away goals and also how good we are at Old Trafford as well. We’ve got a proud record at Old Trafford in Europe so if we get a good result to build on that’s all we can ask.”

