Michael O’Neill has addressed the recent rumours linking James McClean with a move to Celtic in the next two weeks.

It has been reported that Stoke City are looking at cutting their wage bill in the next few weeks and the Potters were rumoured to be willing to part ways with James McClean.

McClean, a boyhood Celtic supporter, has been linked with a switch to Parkhead before the October 5 transfer deadline but his current manager, Michael O’Neill, has dismissed that particular transfer rumour.

O’Neill revealed that Stoke would consider an approach for McClean in the same way they would entertain appropriate bids for all players in the squad but the former Northern Ireland boss doesn’t see McClean leaving the bet365 in the current window.

“I think that’s probably just a rumour that’s been created by someone,” O’Neill told the Stoke Sentinel.

“It certainly hasn’t come from our end. James isn’t a player, equally, that we are looking to lose at this minute in time.

“The nature of the transfer window is such that you have to be flexible and if any situation arises with any player, you have to give it consideration, particularly where we are at this minute in time.

“We have to obviously deal with the rules of Financial Fair Play and deal with a squad which is bloated. James is no different from any other player in the squad and if the situation arose we’d have to consider it, but at this minute in time I think that would be highly unlikely.”

Before moving to Stoke from West Brom in 2018, McClean revealed that he would ideally like to complete a dream move to Celtic before his career comes to an end.

READ NEXT – Neil Lennon slams Gary Breen for comments on Shane Duffy’s Celtic decision

Read More About: Celtic, james mcclean