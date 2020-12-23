Stoke City insist dressing room has been upgraded after Jose Mourinho comment

Stoke City insist that their away dressing room has been upgraded ahead of the visit of Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

Stoke’s away team amenities have made quite a few headlines after Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock criticised the state of the dressing room used by his side earlier this month.

Branding the away dressing room “an absolute disgrace”, Warnock said that Stoke’s facilities for away teams were “a pigsty – in fact, pigs would have seen it and run away.”

It was claimed that away players had to cope with water on the floor and fumes from a nearby engine in the dressing room at the Bet365 Stadium and a video of the room made it to Jose Mourinho ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash.

“Yes, I have a video of it,” Mourinho said of the rumours about Stoke’s facilities. “A video made from a colleague that works for another team that recently played against them.

😡Jose's seen a video of @StokeCity's away dressing room and he's NOT happy. pic.twitter.com/DNsE2rOmNx — SPORF (@Sporf) December 22, 2020

“I was not going to raise the question. You raised that question. But it should not be a question for me. It should be a question for the authorities. All the authorities. Football authority. Safety authorities. But not for me.

“I am not going to be the bad guy that is going to make comments about Stoke’s away dressing room.”

ESPN reports that Stoke have responded to the complaints made by more than one team in recent months and completed the upgrade to the away dressing room last week.

The Potters insist that Blackburn Rovers, the last team to visit the Bet365 Stadium, had no issue with the amenities available to them over the weekend.

It’s understood that Mourinho’s players will change into their kits in a temporary structure that is fully insulated with a heating system.

Kick-off at the Bet365 stadium is set for 5.30pm on Wednesday.

