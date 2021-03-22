Steven Gerrard sends class message to Trent Alexander-Arnold after England snub

Steven Gerrard has made himself available for support if Trent Alexander-Arnold feels the need to reach out to the former Liverpool captain.

After Alexander-Arnold was left out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, Steven Gerrard made it clear that he disagrees with the England manager’s selection.

Gerrard confidently proclaimed Alexander-Arnold the best right-back in the country and the Rangers boss expressed surprise about Southgate’s snub.

Southgate explained that Liverpool’s right-back had not been at the level he’s been at in recent seasons this term and, as such, he opted to call up the likes of Reece James, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier instead.

Gerrard disputed Southgate’s explanation and let Alexander-Arnold know that he is just a phonecall away if he needs some words of encouragement.

“One thing’s for sure, I’ll always be there for Trent,” Gerrard told The Athletic. “It goes without saying, any second of the day. I wouldn’t make the first move. He’s a man himself. He knows where he’s at.

“Gareth Southgate makes the decisions there. I don’t necessarily agree with that decision. But I’m not the England manager. I think Trent is the best English right-back in the country.

“One thing I’ve learned from being a player is you can’t always be 10 out of 10. When you do come off, you need that support, love and attention from your manager more than anyone else.

“So, I was surprised by the decision but that’s my opinion and my opinion is not important in this.

“Trent is a world class right-back, he’s the best right-back the country has got. We’ve got other fantastic right-backs by the way. But in terms of the loaded side of the question, I’m there for Trent and any of the other Liverpool players at any moment of the day.”

Read More About: Liverpool, Steven Gerrard, trent alexander-arnold