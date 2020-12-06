Steven Gerrard refuses to reveal what was said in Ross County incident

Steven Gerrard has called on opposition manager Stuart Kettlewell to deal with an incident that took place during Rangers’ 4-0 victory over Ross County on Sunday.

Rangers extended their 13-point lead in the Scottish Premiership over fierce rivals Celtic with their dominant performance against Ross County but the game was not without controversy.

A heated exchange brought an end to the first half as Connor Goldson and Glen Kamara of Rangers took umbrage with something uttered by Ross County’s Michael Gardyne.

Steven Gerrard would not repeat what he’d heard was said in the incident but he did reveal that he expects the matter to be dealt with by the referee, his assistants and opposition manager Stuart Kettlewell.

Gerrard said: “I only heard what my own players were saying. I didn’t hear what came out of the Ross County player.

“I think that is for Ross County to deal with. But what I was hearing from my own players was a serious thing.

“It is for Ross County to deal with and the officials. Not me.

“It is not my business. It is for Stuart Kettlewell to deal with.

“If Stuart Kettlewell hears what was coming out of my players’ mouths, I am sure he would want to deal with it if it is a serious issue.”

Ross County’s manager vowed to get to the bottom of what was said in the incident although Kettlewell claimed that the referee issued a yellow card based on “foul and abusive language.”

Kettlewell acknowledged the explanation from referee John Beaton but insisted that he would look into it further.

“I know the wording that was used from John’s side of things,” Kettlewell said.

“I don’t know anything further, but if there is something we feel is untoward or against the morals of the football club, then he’ll be punished like anyone else would be.

“I will get the version from him, get it in his words and find out exactly what happened.

“We’ll need to make sure it lines up to what John has said. John was standing a yard or two away from the situation, so we have to give him some credit.

“It’s all blown up now and there are stories flying about regarding what’s been said.

“I am not condoning it if anything has been said that’s out of order, but we’ll need to speak to Michael and see what happened.”

