What Steven Gerrard said to get sent off against Livingston

Steven Gerrard may not be in the dugout when Rangers claim their first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years as he awaits potential punishment for his sending-off on Wednesday night.

Rangers took another step closer to the title with a 1-0 victory over Livingston and the match was not short of flashpoints.

A half-time incident involving referee John Beaton ended in back-to-back yellow cards for Steven Gerrard, who appeared to be voicing his disagreement with the yellow card shown to Alfredo Morelos for simulation when Rangers’ penalty appeal was turned down.

“I know why you’re not speaking to me. It’s because you’re fucking bang wrong,” Gerrard said to the official.

Steven Gerrard has been sent off at half-time! 🟥 📺 Watch Livingston v Rangers live on Sky Sports Football now pic.twitter.com/9LUbbznRQZ — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) March 3, 2021

Gerrard could be heard telling the official that he was “bang out of order” and despite being shown a yellow card, the Rangers manager continued speaking about the referee as he made his way off the pitch.

Beaton had heard enough and reached for his pocket a second time and sent Gerrard to the stands for the remainder of the match, which ended in dramatic style as Morelos secured all three points with a late winner.

🗣️ "The day is coming…. very soon!" That man Alfredo Morelos puts Rangers ahead late on! 📺 Watch Livingston v Rangers live on Sky Sports Football now pic.twitter.com/xzK5DPCtKH — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) March 3, 2021

Gerrard cut a relieved figure when the win was confirmed and Rangers could clinch the title as early as this weekend, depending on the outcome of Saturday’s match against St. Mirren and how Celtic get on against Dundee United on Sunday.

“I asked for an explanation at half-time,” Gerrard told Sky Sports. “The explanation I wanted was how three people could miss the same incident when they’re all looking straight at it. That’s the only explanation I wanted.

“OK, I got a little bit emotional which I apologise for but at this level, with those experienced officials, you’d expect better.

“He didn’t look at me, he walked away from me and he said he wanted to speak to me inside but how can we speak inside if we’re all in separate stands? It’s impossible.

“I don’t feel like I’ve done anything wrong other than ask for an explanation.”

