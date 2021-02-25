Steven Gerrard looking forward to pint with Neil Lennon

Share and Enjoy !

Steven Gerrard is looking forward to rekindling his friendship with Neil Lennon over a pint.

In recent years, Neil Lennon and Steven Gerrard have been more accustomed to being rivals as managers of Scotland’s biggest teams but they actually have a longstanding friendly relationship.

Gerrard admitted that he wasn’t surprised by Lennon’s resignation from his role as Celtic manager on Wednesday but the Rangers boss did express sympathy for the Northern Irishman.

Gerrard, whose Rangers side are 18 points ahead of Celtic, admitted that he is looking forward to catching up with Lennon down the line.

“I know Neil as a guy, I know his family from holidaying in the same areas and he’s a good guy,” Gerrard told The Daily Record.

“He has been a big supporter of my charity over the years.

“Obviously we have to put that aside when you are big rivals and I have enjoyed the battles and going toe-to-toe with Neil on the sideline.

“He’s a good coach, a good manager. I’m sure once the dust settles, we can share a pint again.”

Despite recent defiance in the face of intensifying fan pressure, Lennon brought an end to his second spell as Celtic manager with his resignation midweek, with assistant John Kennedy taking over on an interim basis until a permanent replacement can be found.

💬 "The club has asked me to step in and take charge of the team which I’m more than happy to do. But ultimately it’s not about me, it’s about doing the right thing for both the team and the club." John Kennedy's exclusive interview with @CelticTV#CelticFC🍀 pic.twitter.com/rbcL1Y1PdI — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 25, 2021

Lennon has vowed to continue supporting the Parkhead club despite the unceremonious nature of his exit.

Lennon told the club’s website: “I have always given my best to the Club and have been proud to deliver silverware to the Celtic supporters. The Club will always be part of me. I will always be a Celtic supporter myself and I will always want the best for Celtic.

“I would like to thank so many people at the Club who have given me so much and I would also like to thank my family for their love and support. I wish the Celtic supporters, players, staff and directors nothing but success for the future.”

