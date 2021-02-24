Steven Gerrard reacts to Neil Lennon’s Celtic departure

Share and Enjoy !

Celtic are on the lookout for a new manager after Neil Lennon resigned from his role on Wednesday morning.

Celtic announced that assistant manager John Kennedy will take interim charge of first-team duties after Neil Lennon brought an end to his second stint as manager at Parkhead.

Lennon leaves Celtic 18 points behind Rangers in the Scottish Premiership after 30 games played and Steven Gerrard’s side could lift the title in the next couple of weeks.

Just two hours after the Lennon news emerged, Gerrard took a press conference ahead of Rangers’ Europa League clash with Royal Antwerp.

Gerrard admitted that he was not taken by surprise by the news as pressure on Lennon has been intensifying in recent months.

Celtic Football Club today announced that Neil Lennon has resigned from his position as Football Manager with immediate effect. We thank Neil sincerely for all he has done for the club and we wish him every success going forward. — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 24, 2021

The Rangers boss wished Lennon well for whatever’s next in his career and reiterated that he doesn’t enjoy seeing managers out of work.

“I can’t say I’m surprised because of obviously what’s been going on over there,” Gerrard said.

“But I obviously take no personal satisfaction from seeing that news (happen) to Neil or any other fellow manager that happens to. So I wish him well for the future.

“I only really found out about it this morning but obviously the focus for me is on the game tomorrow.”

Lennon, meanwhile, vowed to continue supporting Celtic after a successful playing career and two managerial stints.

During the 49-year-old’s time in charge of Celtic; Lennon delivered five league titles, four Scottish Cups and a Scottish League Cup to his beloved Hoops.

Lennon told the club’s website: “I have always given my best to the Club and have been proud to deliver silverware to the Celtic supporters. The Club will always be part of me. I will always be a Celtic supporter myself and I will always want the best for Celtic.

“I would like to thank so many people at the Club who have given me so much and I would also like to thank my family for their love and support. I wish the Celtic supporters, players, staff and directors nothing but success for the future.”

