Steven Gerrard says Liverpool fans don’t want him to be the manager

Steven Gerrard has responded to rumours linking him with the Liverpool job.

Fresh from winning Rangers’ first Scottish Premiership title in 10 years over the weekend, Steven Gerrard has been backed to be a future Liverpool manager but a number of Anfield legends have insisted that he’s not quite experienced enough yet.

The rumours intensified when it was suggested that Jurgen Klopp could replace outgoing Germany manager Joachim Low after the Euros this summer but the Liverpool boss dismissed those claims at a press conference on Tuesday.

Gerrard has now addressed the rumours by firmly stating that Liverpool supporters don’t want him as the manager when they have someone like Klopp leading the club.

“The Liverpool fans don’t want me to be the manager of Liverpool Football Club,” Gerrard told ITV News. “They want Jurgen Klopp to continue as manager and I am totally with all of them. I wish you knew how much we loved Jurgen Klopp.

Is there a message for the Liverpool FC fans watching Steven Gerrard’s success as manager? @itvnews pic.twitter.com/o7oLLy6EhQ — Peter A Smith (@PeterAdamSmith) March 9, 2021

“We have one of the best managers leading our club at the minute. I love him and we hope he stays for a few more years. I’ve got a job here, I don’t think its helpful to talk about this – I hope Jurgen stays at Liverpool for many years.

“Liverpool is my club. I had a fantastic journey as a player. I’m doing a completely different career path now. I’m happy in the job and role I’m in now.

“Is it a dream for me to one day be the Liverpool manager? Yes, it is. But not yet and who’s to say I’ll ever be good enough? Who says I’ll be the owners’ choice?

“There’s a lot of managers on this planet who would all like the chance to manage Liverpool.

“I think we need to respect the guy that’s in charge first and foremost because he’s done an incredible job.

“He’s taken me to places in the last two or three years which have been incredible. The feeling. Me, my family and all the Liverpool supporters would all back that up.

“For me, let’s just get behind Jurgen.”

