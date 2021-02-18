Steven Gerrard reportedly not Jurgen Klopp’s first choice to succeed him at Liverpool

Share and Enjoy !

While Jurgen Klopp made it very clear that he has no plans to walk away from his role with Liverpool, he reportedly already has a replacement in mind when the time comes to bring an end to his time with the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp dismissed suggestions that he was considering leaving or taking a break from football after a combination of professional and personal issues hit the Liverpool boss all at once in recent weeks.

Klopp, who was tragically unable to attend the recent funeral of his mother due to Covid-19 restrictions, insisted that he intends to see out the challenge presented by Liverpool’s recent league struggles.

And while the German has no intention of stepping down any time soon, he reportedly has a favourite to succeed him when the time comes to draw the curtain on his time at Anfield.

With many believing that Liverpool legend and current Rangers boss Steven Gerrard could be a readymade replacement to take over, The Sunday World reports that Klopp would actually prefer to see assistant Pep Lijnders take over when the time is right.

Lijnders, who briefly left Liverpool to take a managerial role with NEC Nijmegen in 2018, has impressed in a number of departments while working under Klopp and the Dutchman has been credited with much of the Reds’ recent success.

It’s considered something of an inevitability that Gerrard will manage Liverpool at some stage but many close to the ex-Reds captain have urged Gerrard to collect as much experience as possible before he is tempted to make a return to Anfield.

Gerrard’s close friend and former teammate Jamie Carragher recently encouraged Gerrard to hold out until he feels like he is in his coaching prime before he takes to the Anfield hot seat.

“I admire those like Lampard, Steven Gerrard and now Wayne Rooney who are so determined to succeed as coaches,” Carragher wrote in his Telegraph column.

“Whatever ideals they had about how the game should be played going into their first job, they will absorb many new perspectives. They may see football differently in five or six years’ time.

“Everyone expects Gerrard to become Liverpool manager one day. The best time for that to happen is when he is at his most confident at the peak of his coaching capacity.”

