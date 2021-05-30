Former Spurs midfielder recalls being ‘snapped in half’ after trying to wind up Steven Gerrard

Jamie O’Hara has recalled how quickly he found out that it was a bad idea to try to wind up Steven Gerrard.

Early on in his Tottenham Hotspur career, O’Hara hoped to make a firm impact by attempting to rough up Liverpool’s Steven Gerrard during a Premier League clash at White Hart Lane.

O’Hara had broken into the Spurs side at the end of 2007 and played a regular role in the first-team for the remainder of the season.

It was on the final day of the campaign that O’Hara came up against one of his idols in the form of Gerrard but the then-Spurs midfielder’s plans to leave something on the Reds legend didn’t workout how O’Hara might have hoped.

“I remember trying to get near Gerrard. I’d just got into the Spurs side, I was young, I was hungry, I was fit,” O’Hara explained on talkSPORT.

“I remember playing against him at White Hart Lane. I thought, ‘first few minutes I’ve got to smash him, I’m going to steam into him, I’ll do him today.’

“The first one, it was a soft header, I’ve got right over the top of him and gone, ‘bosh! Get some of that!’.

“He’s just turned around and given me a look. It was like I’d just poked a bear because after that, he literally run rings around me and snapped me in half about four times.

“He was hitting 70-yard passes, he nutmegged me when I tried to steam into him. He’d received the ball on the half-turn, I didn’t even know he could see me, nutmegged me and sprayed one about 80 yards.

“I got dragged off at half-time. I got sold to Wolves after that!

“I idolised Gerrard and [Paul] Scholes. I said to my dad, ‘dad, that is one player!'”

